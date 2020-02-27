Endotherapy Devices Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2026

Endotherapy devices are used to perform endoscopy, which can be either surgical or non-surgical, used to localize any kind of abnormality inside the body. Various types of endotherapy devices are sliding tubes, guide tubes, trocar sleeves, or trocar pins, which are inserted in the body surgically or non-surgically. These devices are used to examine chronic pancreatitis, ulcers, stomach bleeding, abdominal pain, infection in digestive tract, and abnormal growth in gastrointestinal tract or colon. Endoscopy is also performed post-surgeries in order to detect complications, if any. Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreaticography (ERCP) is a special type of endoscopy that takes images of gallbladder, pancreas, and other internal organs and is also used for biopsies and stent placement. Endoscopy is generally safe, but may give rise to certain complications, such as, reaction to sedation, bleeding, infection, and perforation.

Different types of endotherapy devices are available in the market based on their applications, such as, arthroscopy (for joints), GI endoscopy (for GI tract based applications), laparoscopy (for various surgeries in pelvic and abdomen area), hysteroscopy and ureteroscopy (for urology applications), cystoscopy, bronchoscopy (for lungs), laryngoscopy (larynx), and other types that cover various parts of the body. The visualization system of endotherapy devices consists of video processors, image convertors, cameras, monitors, and light source.

The global endotherapy devices market is majorly driven by increase in prevalence of diseases that require endoscopy, such as, stomach ulcers, gastrointestinal infections, and chronic pancreatitis. For instance, according to literature review, incidence of chronic pancreatitis in the U.S. was 4.05% in 2015. In addition, rise in health care expenditure and favorable government regulations are expected to boost the growth of the global endotherapy devices market in the next few years. Furthermore, market players are involved in the deployment of advanced techniques and strategies to come up with novel ways for endoscopy. However, dearth of skilled professionals and improper sterilization associated with endoscopy devices that lead to infections are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, emerging nations, such as, China and India are expected to provide attractive opportunities to the market players operating in the endotherapy devices market during the analysis period.

The global endotherapy devices market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the market can be divided into ERCP devices and accessories, gastrointestinal devices and accessories, and other endotherapy devices and accessories. ERCP devices and accessories can be further classified into sphincterotomes, guide wires, extraction baskets, catheters, balloon dilation, extraction balloons, metal stents, plastic stents, and others. Gastrointestinal devices and accessories can be further categorized into injection needles, biopsy forceps, graspers, polypectomy snares, hemoclips, and others. Other endotherapy devices and accessories can be split into distal end caps, mouthpieces, cleaning brushes, polyp traps, and others. In terms of application, the endotherapy devices market can be classified into gastrointestinal endoscopy, laparoscopy, bronchoscopy, neuro-endoscopy, arthroscopyurology endoscopy, and others. Based on end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, and others.

In terms of region, the global endotherapy devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America captured the leading share of the global market in 2017 due to technologically advanced health care and research industry, growth in geriatric population, increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries, significant adoption of advanced products, and presence of a large number of manufacturers in the U.S. Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to be lucrative markets for endotherapy devices during the forecast period. The endotherapy devices market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to increase in investment by leading players in these regions and increase in government expenditure for the advancement of health care system in these regions.

Key players operating in the global endotherapy devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Plc., Conmed Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Stryker, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic Plc., and Johnson & Johnson.