Enterprise Video Content Management Market – Account for 69.8% of the Total Demand

A fresh commerce and business study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) has observed that as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) mushroom across the world, the vendors who are ahead of the curve in the global enterprise video content management marketwill continue to find vast new opportunities, especially when they are willing to expand into the emerging economies in Asia Pacific. For instance, about a year ago, Panopto partnered with Ramp to provide businesses and universities an optimized mode of streaming video to large and geographically distributed audiences.

Besides a thorugh primary research which formed the bulk of this report, in-depth secondary research was done to compute the market size. The report comprises the forecast of the global revenue generated by sales of hardware and software required for enterprise video content management. TMR triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side, as well as dynamics of the market.

TMR not only conducts forecasts in terms of value, but also evaluates the market on the basis of essential parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This helps providers to recognize the future opportunities as well predictability of the market. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to provide potential resources from sales perspective of the global enterprise video content management market.

On the basis of component type, the global enterprise video content management market has been segmented into software platform and support service. Based on industry, the global enterprise video content management market has been bifurcated into media and entertainment, healthcare, retail and consumer goods, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government, IT and telecommunication, and others. Application-wise, the market has been categorized into training and development, corporate communication, and others.

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of enterprise video content management market in the regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, The Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ).

Some of the key countries among these regions identified by the report that have considerable market for datacenter deployment spending are: the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, GCC countries, South Africa, and Israel, and Nigeria. For each of these countries, the report provides revenue comparison based on component type, industry, and application.