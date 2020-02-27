Europe Pipe Market Size to witness a CAGR of 5.18% between 2018-2023 by Ameco Research

Europe Pipe Market is expected to grow at 5.18% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Europe Pipe market is influenced by various factors. Government supportive policies for construction infrastructure, increasing demand for flexible pipes, government support policies for energy infrastructure, and increasing demand for water and wastewater treatment application are expected to have a positive impact on the Europe Pipe market. However the market growth is hampered by fluctuating raw material prices, disposable of PVC pipes causing global warming.

The Europe Pipe has been segmented based on material, and end-user. Of all the material, steel accounted for the largest market share of 36.30% in 2016, with a market value of USD 20,163.8 million, which is projected to grow at CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period. Based on end-user, water & wastewater segment accounted for the largest market share of 37.96% in 2016, with a market value of USD 21,083.2 million, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.80%



Table of Contents

Europe Pipe Market- Forecast 2023

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Government supportive policies for construction infrastructure

4.2.2 Increasing demand for flexible pipes

4.2.3 Government support policies for energy infrastructure

4.2.4 Increasing demand for water and wastewater treatment application

4.2.5 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

4.3.2 Disposable of PVC pipes causing global warming

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Increasing investment in oil & gas pipelines

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.1.2 Product Manufacturing

5.1.3 Distributors

5.1.4 End-users

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Europe Pipe Market, By Material

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Plastic

6.1.2 Steel

6.1.3 Aluminum

6.1.4 Concrete

6.1.5 Copper

7 Europe Pipe Market, By End-user

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Oil & gas

7.1.2 Chemicals

7.1.3 Automotive

7.1.4 Pharmaceutical

7.1.5 Food processing

7.1.6 Water & wastewater

8 Europe Pipe Market, By Country

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Portugal

8.3.7 Rest of Europe

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Landscape

9.2 Market Share of Key Players

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Alfatubo

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Overview

10.1.3 Products Offerings

10.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.1.5 Key Strategy

10.2 AMANCO

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Financial Overview

10.2.3 Products Offerings

10.2.4 Key Developments

10.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.2.6 Key Strategy

10.3 Saint-Gobain S.A.

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Financial Overview

10.3.3 Products Offerings

10.3.4 SWOT Analysis

10.3.5 Key Strategy

10.4 Corporación Empresarial de Materiales de Construcción, SA (COEMAC)

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial Overview

10.4.3 Products Offerings

10.4.4 SWOT Analysis

10.4.5 Key Strategy

10.5 Wienerberger AG

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Financial Overview

10.5.3 Products Offerings

10.5.4 SWOT Analysis

10.5.5 Key Strategy

10.6 EUROPIPE GmbH

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Financial Overview

10.6.3 Products Offerings

10.6.4 Key Developments

10.6.5 SWOT Analysis

10.6.6 Key Strategy

10.7 Buhlmann Group

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Financial Overview

10.7.3 Products Offerings

10.7.4 SWOT Analysis

10.7.5 Key Strategy

10.8 BENTELER INTERNATIONAL AG

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Financial Overview

10.8.3 Products Offerings

10.8.4 Key Development:

10.8.5 SWOT Analysis

10.8.6 Key Strategy

10.9 Wavin Holding B.V

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Financial Overview

10.9.3 Products Offerings

10.9.4 Key developments:

10.9.5 SWOT Analysis

10.9.6 Key Strategy

10.1 Molecor

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Financial Overview

10.10.3 Product Offering

10.10.4 Key Developments:

10.10.5 SWOT Analysis

10.10.6 Key strategy

10.11 GPS PE Pipe Systems

10.11.1 Company Overview

10.11.2 Financial Overview

10.11.3 Product Offering

10.11.4 Key Strategy

10.11.5 SWOT Analysis

10.11.6 Strategy

10.12 Aliaxis

10.12.1 Company Overview

10.12.2 Financial Overview

10.12.3 Product Offering

10.12.4 Key Development

10.12.5 SWOT Analysis

10.12.6 Key strategy

11 Conclusion

11.1 Key Findings

11.1.1 CEO’s Viewpoint

11.2 Key Companies to Watch

11.2.1 Prediction

12 Appendix

12.1 References

