Gas Sensors Market – Technologies are the Key Forces Attributable for Growth

The global gas sensors market has witnessed a massive rise in competition among manufacturers and innovators in the recent years owing to dropping costs of raw materials and manufacturing processes, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. The presence of a large set of small and large gas sensor companies in the global marketplace has rendered the vendor landscape fragmented and further competitive. To stand out from peers, companies have focused their research efforts towards the development of new and more effective varieties of sensors and more effective techniques for fabricating gas sensors.

Gas sensors are the devices that sense concentration of various gases within an area, usually as a part of a safety system. Use of gas sensors is the most effective way to sence actual gas concentrations during gas leaks or gas generations.

Some of the major gas sensor products are electrochemical gas sensors, solid state gas sensors, PID (photoionization detectors), catalytic gas sensors, infrared gas sensors, and others. Gas sensor devices have application across various sectors and some of the major applications of gas sensors are in process industries, automotive industry, building automation, industrial applications, medical applications, and others.

Gas sensors are the devices that transform partial pressures or gas compositions measured in air or gases into an electric signal. Gas sensors comprise of two basic parts: a receptor enabling chemical recognition and a transducer transforming the chemical reactions into an output electric signal. The challenge of gas detection prevails in every market sector.

The gas sensors based on semiconductor technology are most cost effective followed by the electrochemical gas sensing technology. Electrochemical gas sensors are used for detecting the presence of oxygen, toxic gases, environmental pollutants, and some combustible gases. IR gas sensors and catalytic sensors are used for detecting combustible gases.