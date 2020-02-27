Global 8K Ultra HD TVs Market 2019 Demand, Trends & Growth Analysis by Key Players (Sharp, Hisense, LG, Samsung, Konka, Changhong, Skyworth and More), Various Product Types and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global 8K Ultra HD TVs Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 120 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive 8K Ultra HD TVs Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

8K UHD is the current highest ultra-high definition television (UHDTV) resolution in digital television and digital cinematography. 8K refers to the horizontal resolution in the order of 8,000 pixels, forming the total image dimensions of (7680Ã—4320). The 8K Ultra HD TV is first launched market by Sharp in 2015.

Scope of the Report:

8K refers to the horizontal resolution in the order of 8,000 pixels, forming the total image dimensions of (7680Ã—4320). The 8K Ultra HD TV is first launched market by Sharp in 2015. In the last several years, global market of 8K Ultra HD TVs developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 1411% from 2015 to 2016. In 2017, global production is about 86 thousand units.

The classification of 8K Ultra HD TVs includes 65 Inch, 98 Inch and other, Global shipping numbers of 8K TVs are expected to grow from 2,700 in 2015 to 911,000 in 2019. Some 80 percent of 8K TVs are expected to have 65 inch screens. 8K requires a very large screen or the higher resolution becomes invisible at normal viewing distances. The average screen size in the TV market has grown by an inch each year over the past decade, but it is still a long haul before sizes over 70 inches become commonplace.

8K Ultra HD TVs is widely used to treat Household, Commercial. Now, most proportion of 8K Ultra HD TVs is used for commercial, But in the future, the family will be the mainly consumer, like today’s 4K Ultra HD TVs.

The worldwide market for 8K Ultra HD TVs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 32.1% over the next five years, will reach 74300 million US$ in 2024, from 18500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the 8K Ultra HD TVs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sharp

Hisense

LG

Samsung

Konka

Changhong

Skyworth

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

65 Inch

98 Inch

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe 8K Ultra HD TVs product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of 8K Ultra HD TVs, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of 8K Ultra HD TVs in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the 8K Ultra HD TVs competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the 8K Ultra HD TVs breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, 8K Ultra HD TVs market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 8K Ultra HD TVs sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

