Global Automotive Water Pump Market 2019 Demand, Trends & Growth, Analysis By Key Players (KSPG AG, Bosch, Aisin Seiki, Xibeng, Continental, etc…) Various Product Types and Forecast 2024

Automotive water pump is pump used on the automobile engine to transport water to cool the engine. This report involved two type of automotive water pump which is being used.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, Global market of Automotive Water Pump developed steady, with an average growth rate of 2.67%.The global average price of Automotive Water Pump is in the decreasing trend, from 26.5 USD/ Units in 2011 to 25.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Water Pump includes Mechanical Water Pump, Electric Water Pump. The proportion of Mechanical Water Pump in 2015 is about 86.30%, and the proportion of Electric Water Pump in 2015 is about 13.7%. Automotive Water Pump is application in Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle. The most proportion of Automotive Water Pump is Passenger Car, and the market share in 2015 is about 80.27%. China region is the largest supplier of Automotive Water Pump, with a production market share nearly 27.43% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Water Pump, enjoying production market share about 23.20% in 2015.China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27.12% % in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23.41%.

The worldwide market for Automotive Water Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 3200 million US$ in 2024, from 2810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Water Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

KSPG AG

Bosch

Aisin Seiki

Xibeng

Continental

Gates Corporation

GMB Corporation

ACDelco

Jung Woo Auto

Edelbrock

Fawer

Jinglong

US Motor Works

Dongfeng

Longji Group

FMI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mechanical Water Pump

Electric Water Pump

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Water Pump product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Water Pump, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Water Pump in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Water Pump competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Water Pump breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automotive Water Pump market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Water Pump sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

