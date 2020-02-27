Global Battery Operated Smoke Detectors Market to Register a Value CAGR of 6.3% during 2018 – 2026

Global Battery Operated Smoke Detectors Report Overview

Battery operated smoke detectors are sensors that detect smoke as a primary indication of fire. They are mainly powered by batteries or hybrid systems of wires and batteries in the global market. The main function of a battery operated smoke detector is to signal the primary fire alarm system in a large building or residential complex. The only difference between a conventional smoke detector and battery operated smoke detector is the power supply in the global market. Smoke detectors in which batteries are used as the sole operator are included in the battery operated smoke detectors category. Battery operated smoke detectors have a lifespan of 5 to 10 years. They become inactive only after the total exhaustion of the battery. These battery operated smoke detectors run on 9V batteries and lithium ion batteries, whereas smoke detectors that are hard-wired to the any electrical system use batteries to provide backup power in case a fire knocks out and are known as semi-wired battery operated smoke detectors.

Growth in Technology is estimated to boost the Overall Demand for Battery Operated Smoke Detectors

Safeguarding human life and property are the key concerns driving the battery operated smoke detectors market. Aside from the aforementioned factors, the cost associated with the loss of man hours due to fire hazards is a vital concern worldwide, which in turn, is encouraging industries to deploy fire safety equipment, such as battery operated smoke detectors and alarms, wherever relevant. Fire safety equipment can be categorized on the basis of two key elements, i.e. fire detection (battery operated smoke detectors) and fire suppression

Advancements in technology such as the advent of wireless sensor networks will further drive the battery operated smoke detectors market in the near future. These advancements are also expected to lead to reduced manufacturing costs for battery operated smoke detectors, thereby increasing their future market potential

Additionally, strict regulations have been imposed by various regulatory bodies for the implementation of fire safety procedures, thereby making it mandatory for organizations to use fire safety equipment such as battery operated smoke detectors in workplaces and residential buildings. This has consequently increased the demand for fire safety equipment, such as battery operated smoke detectors, in the global market

What is the Market Potential for Battery Operated Smoke Detectors?

Product Design & Product Positioning Strategy: It is advisable to place a brand in that part of a market where it will witness favorable reception. Right positioning is important for a product to stand competition from its toughest rivals and the same applies for battery-operated smoke detectors

Strategic Issues for Suppliers: The main restraint for the battery operated smoke detectors market is the slow response these detectors are witnessing in comparison to hard-wired detectors. That apart, the battery demands regular maintenance and routine check, which is another restraining factor in the global battery operated smoke detectors market

Governments Bodies have been imposing Regulations that Mandate Fire Safety Equipment such as Battery Operated Smoke Detectors to Provide Safety at Living Areas

Government bodies are imposing regulations that mandate fire safety equipment such as battery operated smoke detectors to assess hazards at the living and workplace. Stringent regulations in conjunction with increasing preference towards providing safety from fire are driving the growth of the global battery operated smoke detectors market.

In November 2013, the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association (OFCA) published an official position paper supporting the use of photoelectric technology for battery-operated smoke detectors in Ohioan residences

The U.S. National Fire Protection Association recommends that home-owners replace battery-operated smoke detector’s batteries with a new battery at least once per year, when it starts chirping (a signal that the battery is low), or when it fails a test, which the NFPA recommends to be carried out at least once per month by pressing the “test” button on the alarm

In June 2010, the City of Albany, California enacted a photoelectric-only legislation after a unanimous decision by the Albany City Council and several other Californian and Ohioan cities enacted similar legislations shortly afterwards

In November 2011, the Northern Territory enacted Australia’s first residential photoelectric legislation mandating the use of photoelectric battery operated smoke detectors in all new Northern Territory homes

In the Australian State of Queensland, from 1st January 2017, all smoke alarms in new dwellings (or where a dwelling is substantially renovated) must be photoelectric, not contain an ionization sensor, be hardwired to the mains power supply with a secondary power source (i.e. battery) and be interconnected with every other smoke alarm in the dwelling so all activate together. This regulation is estimated to propel the demand for battery operated smoke detectors in the global market over the forecast period

Key Developments in the Battery Operated Smoke Detectors Market

In the battery operated smoke detectors market, manufacturers such Hochiki Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Johnson Controls, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Security and Safety Systems, GENTEX Corporation and Schneider Electric, among others are some of the prominent players. These manufacturers are keenly focused on joint ventures with small-scale players to create a strong customer base across the globe to gain higher market share in the battery operated smoke detectors business. Furthermore, most of the companies are introducing innovative battery operated smoke detectors to sustain in the market as this strategy helps companies grow their business in the battery operated smoke detectors segment in the global market. By introducing new categories of battery operated smoke detectors, businesses can target previously untapped customer markets and gain modest traction in the battery operated smoke detectors market.

In 2017, Hochiki Corporation, one of the prominent manufacturers of fire alarms (battery operated smoke detectors)/ life safety systems, announced the expansion of its popular FirePro Xtinguish product line. This expansion includes the addition of a new generator size, special feature enhancements and several new variants catering to all aerosol fire suppression needs

In 2018, Chubb, a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security and a unit of United Technologies Corp, inaugurated its new high-performance workspace in Blackburn, England

In June 2018, Johnson Controls introduced Autocall, a brand of fire detection systems (battery operated smoke detectors) that combine advanced technology with proven performance to help ensure customers that their facilities are safe every day in the Middle East region

In 2016, Johnson Controls, Inc. (“JCI Inc.”) and Tyco completed their merger with JCI Inc. Following the merger, Tyco changed its name to “Johnson Controls International plc” and JCI Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Johnson Controls International plc. now

Global Battery Operated Smoke Detectors Market: Key Insights

The introduction of residential battery operated smoke detectors and their widespread adoption over the past four decades have been tremendously successful in saving countless lives and assuring home occupants of their safety in case of residential fires

Battery operated smoke detectors have been developed to be reliable in general and economical to employ. They require occasional maintenance and battery replacement

Nevertheless, there remain some shortfalls in operation. Nuisance or false alarms, triggered by non-fire related sources, account for a majority of battery operated smoke detectors activations. These constitute a serious concern as occupants sometimes disable the battery operated smoke detectors, rendering them useless in case of genuine fires

Construction methods and room furnishing materials have changed, dramatically increasing the fire growth rate and reducing the time for safe egress. Given these concerns, improvements in residential battery operated smoke detectors could have a huge impact upon residential fire safety, reducing the number of injuries and deaths

Communication technologies such as Bluetooth or ZigBee are adequate for battery operated smoke detectors in the global market. However, for long-range communication such as sending an alarm message to a cell phone, technologies such as UMTS, WiMax or GSM are required

Key Players dominating the Battery Operated Smoke Detectors Market

Some of the market participants identified across the battery operated smoke detectors market include Gentex Corporation, Schneider Electric, Hochiki Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Bosch Security and Safety Systems and Johnson Controls, among others.