Global Bitumen Additives Market 2019 By Key Players : ArrMaz, AkzoNobel, Kao Corporation, DuPont, Arkema Group

Bitumen additives are widely utilized in order to improve the performance of the bitumen in various situations. Bitumen additives are primarily added to mixtures in order to provide improved resistance to distress, improve constructability, increase traffic loading and decrease the total lifecycle cost of the pavement. Generally, there are three technologies utilized in the mixing of the binders and aggregate which include hot mix, warm mix and cold mix technologies.

Growing demand for the road construction in the developing economies is one of the key factor driving the demand for bitumen additives. Concrete and bitumen are the materials that are mostly utilized in the road construction activities around the globe. Roads made from the bitumen have various advantages which include lower installation costs, durability and fast setting times etc. Owing to the loss of bonding between the aggregate and the bitumen binders, bitumen roads may suffer from stripping loss. This leads to unravelling and deterioration of the bitumen roads. In order to prevent the occurrence of road stripping, various additives are utilized in the bitumen binder.

Global Bitumen Additives market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bitumen Additives.

This report researches the worldwide Bitumen Additives market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bitumen Additives breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Bitumen Additives capacity, production, value, price and market share of Bitumen Additives in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ArrMaz

Croda International

AkzoNobel

Kraton Corporation

Kao Corporation

Honeywell International

Dow

DuPont

Berkshire Engineering

Huntsman International

Arkema Group

Bitumen Additives Breakdown Data by Type

Emulsifiers

Polymeric Modifiers

Anti-Strip and Adhesion Promoters

Others

Bitumen Additives Breakdown Data by Application

Road Construction

Paving

Roofing

Others

Bitumen Additives Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Bitumen Additives capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Bitumen Additives manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bitumen Additives :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Bitumen Additives Manufacturers

Bitumen Additives Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Bitumen Additives Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

