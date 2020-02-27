Global Building & Construction Plastics Market is segmented on the basis of Key Players, Cost Analysis 2019 & Revenue

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Building & Construction Plastics Market Insights,Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Building and construction plastics are the key factors that make the infrastructure stronger, lighter, and sustainable. These are used for various purposes such as roofing, insulation, waterproofing, reinforcement, and others.

The global building and construction plastics market is driven by high durability, low cost, and non-corrosive property of these materials; changing lifestyles of the population; and rapid urbanization. However, inability of some building and construction plastics to withstand cold conditions, softening at higher temperatures, and weakening & formation of fading appearances due to exposure to UV rays hamper the market growth. Moreover, the toxic nature of such plastics, growing in environmental concerns, and stringent laws by regulatory bodies are the other detrimental factors for the market growth. Furthermore, technological advances such as use of thermoplastics and thermosetting plastics in sanitary equipment, piping, and shuttering along with applications of bio-based and biodegradable plastics present lucrative opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The flourishing construction industry in countries such as Brazil, India, and China is the chief driver of the global building and construction plastics market. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles in developing economies are also leading to increased demand from the building and construction plastics market. However, the market is expected to suffer from reduced demand for many traditional plastics owing to growing environmental concerns. This factor, however, is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market in the form of biobased and biodegradable plastics.

Global Building & Construction Plastics market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Building & Construction Plastics.

This report researches the worldwide Building & Construction Plastics market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Building & Construction Plastics breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Building & Construction Plastics capacity, production, value, price and market share of Building & Construction Plastics in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Borealis

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF

DuPont

PetroChina

Arkema

Solvay

Building & Construction Plastics Breakdown Data by Type

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Acrylics

Polyurethanes (PU)

Thermoplastics Elastomers (TPE)

Composite Materials

Others

Building & Construction Plastics Breakdown Data by Application

Pipes & Ducts

Insulation

Door Fittings

Others

Building & Construction Plastics Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Building & Construction Plastics capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Building & Construction Plastics manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building & Construction Plastics :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Building & Construction Plastics Manufacturers

Building & Construction Plastics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Building & Construction Plastics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

