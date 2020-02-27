Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market 2019 By Key Players : Hexcel, SGL Group, TEIJIN, DowAksa

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Insights,Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The high-strength, high modulus (stiffness) and light-weight properties of carbon fiber have taken sporting goods to the next level of performance. Golf shafts, racquets, skis, snowboards, hockey sticks, fishing rods, bats, and bicycles have all been advanced through carbon fiber reinforcements and the opportunities to further improve sporting good applications are boundless. The reason for using carbon fiber for sporting good applications is not only its light-weight and durable properties, but also the freedom it provides when designing highly-specific applications. The precise feeling and shape of a piece of equipment, which is critical to its performance, are easily achieved when working with carbon fiber materials.

Carbon fibersare highly preferred for the manufacture ofsports equipmentlike rackets and sports sticks, majorly due to their exceptional properties such as light weight, improved resistance, high strength to weight ratio, and stiffness. With the increasing demand for advanced sports equipment, the requirement for carbon fibers to produce such advanced equipment is increasing substantially. Carbon fibers possess properties like fiber yield, consistent sizing content, and processing characteristics like low fuzz or even tow spreadability, which make them suitable for applications in the sports industry. Also, by using carbon fibers, the sports equipment manufacturers can control the tensile strength and the tensile modulus of the high-performance equipment.

North America accounted for over 35.0% of the revenue share in 2015 owing to high technological advancement leading to increasing use of composites for various sports equipment such as polo sticks and lacrosse sticks. Growing demand for artificial turf for American football, basketball courts, and golf is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

Europe demand for sports composites was valued at over USD 900 million in 2015. The region is driven by the presence of a large number of sports composites manufacturers, thus increasing the widespread availability of the product at a competitive price. In addition, increasing adoption of hockey and tennis in European countries such as Germany and France is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment.

This report researches the worldwide Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment capacity, production, value, price and market share of Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hexcel

SGL Group

TEIJIN

Toray Industries

Cytec Solvay Group

DowAksa

Kemrock Industries and Exports

Nippon Graphite Fiber

Taekwang Industrial

Weihei Tuozhan Fiber

ZOLTEK Carbon Fiber

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

PAN-Based

Pitch-Based

Others

Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Sports Sticks

Rackets

Skis and Snowboards

Others

Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

