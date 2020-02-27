Global Dry Coolers Market Size Research Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Dry Coolers Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.

Dry coolers are utilized for the cooling of processing liquids, generally pure or brine water, particularly in refrigeration applications, air-conditioning or industrial processes such as free-cooling and the cooling of liquids that circulate inside industrial moulding dies.

The global Dry Coolers market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dry Coolers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dry Coolers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Thermofin

Motivair

KARYER

Modine Manufacturing Company

Airedale

Colmac Coil

Sierra

Zorn

Piovan Group (Aquatech)

FRITERM A.S.

Althermo

FACO

Stefani

Kelvion

Carrier

EVAPCO

Refra

REFTECO

ThermoKey

Kref Group

CIAT

Tecnicas Evaporativas,SL (Teva)

Uniflair

MTA Australasia

Guentner

Frigo System

OMEEL Coils

Alfa Laval

AIA (LU-VE Sweden)

Intersam

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

By Product Type

V-shaped Dry Cooler (DCV)

Radial Dry Cooler (DRC)

Axial Dry Cooler (DHN-DCH)

By Installation Method Type

Vertical

Horizontal

Segment by Application

Plastics Industry

Food and Beverage

Medicine

Others

