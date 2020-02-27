Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Market to surpass $ 2.12 bn by 2026 | CAGR 6.1% 

global dry vacuum pumps market is analyzed to reach the market value of around $2.12 Billion by 2026 and the market is projected to showcase approximately 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2026.

The“Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Market” is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2019-2026. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies the global Dry Vacuum Pumps market status and forecast, categorizes the global Dry Vacuum Pumps market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Edwards

Sterling Sihi

Pfeiffer

Busch

Ebara Tech

ULVAC

Agilent

Gamma Vacuum

Welch

Oerlikon

Wintek

KSB

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Dry Diaphragm Vacuum Pump

Dry Rotary Vacuum Pump

Dry Screw Vacuum Pump

Dry Scroll Vacuum Pump

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Pharma

Metallurgy

Coating

Electron Beam Welding

Gas Separation

Food & Beverages

Available customization:

With the given market information, Ameco research offers customization’s in line with the company’s specific wishes. The following customization choices unit of measurement accessible for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Market Research Report 2019



1 Dry Vacuum Pumps Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dry Vacuum Pumps

1.2 Dry Vacuum Pumps Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Dry Diaphragm Vacuum Pump

1.2.3 Dry Rotary Vacuum Pump

1.2.5 Dry Screw Vacuum Pump

Dry Scroll Vacuum Pump

1.3 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Segment by Application

1.3.1 Dry Vacuum Pumps Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Pharma

1.3.3 Metallurgy

1.3.4 Coating

1.3.5 Electron Beam Welding

1.3.6 Gas Separation

1.3.7 Food & Beverages

1.4 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Dry Vacuum Pumps (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Dry Vacuum Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Dry Vacuum Pumps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Dry Vacuum Pumps Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Dry Vacuum Pumps Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Dry Vacuum Pumps Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Dry Vacuum Pumps Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Dry Vacuum Pumps Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Dry Vacuum Pumps Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Dry Vacuum Pumps Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Dry Vacuum Pumps Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Edwards

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Dry Vacuum Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Edwards Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Sterling Sihi

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Dry Vacuum Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Sterling Sihi Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Pfeiffer

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Dry Vacuum Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Pfeiffer Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Busch

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Dry Vacuum Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Busch Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Ebara Tech

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Dry Vacuum Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Ebara Tech Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 ULVAC

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Dry Vacuum Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 ULVAC Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Agilent

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Dry Vacuum Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Agilent Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Gamma Vacuum

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Dry Vacuum Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Gamma Vacuum Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Welch

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Dry Vacuum Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Welch Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Oerlikon

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Dry Vacuum Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Oerlikon Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Wintek

7.12 KSB

8 Dry Vacuum Pumps Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Dry Vacuum Pumps Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Dry Vacuum Pumps

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Dry Vacuum Pumps Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Dry Vacuum Pumps Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 North America Dry Vacuum Pumps Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Dry Vacuum Pumps Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Dry Vacuum Pumps Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Dry Vacuum Pumps Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 Southeast Asia Dry Vacuum Pumps Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 India Dry Vacuum Pumps Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

