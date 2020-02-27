Global Generator (Up To 20 KVA) Market Will Be Worth US$3,341.4 Million By 2025 | TMR

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12866

Demand for Diesel Run Generators to Remain High Through Forecast Period

Generators (Up to 20 kVA) available around the globe runs on variety of fuels which includes gasoline, diesel, natural gas, LPG, and other fuel types. Most of the market share of the generator (Up to 20 kVA) is captured by diesel. Gasoline is used in most of the small gensets of power rating 5-10 kVA as it is expensive to use in a long run and also have safety and storage issues. On other hand diesel based gensets require low maintainace, and have lesser storage and safety constraints as compared with gasoline. Majority of the gasoline based generators are used in residential and commercial industry verticals as these segments have less power requirements as compared with industrial and telecom segments. Diesel based generators have high compression ratio and high power output which makes them suitable for high power ratings output gensets. Natural gas based generators are cheaper in cost as compared to diesel gensets and runs on cheaper source of fuel. Cost of natural gas is much lower as compared to diesel and gasoline and it also produces less toxic gases when compared with gasoline and diesel fuel. Growing environmental regulations regarding emissions and noise would help natural gas gensets market in the forecasted period. Natural gas based gensets require high maintainace and continuous supply of natural gas which makes them expensive to use in a long term basis.

Growing natural gas pipeline infrastructure in developing economies and developed natural gas pipeline infrastructure in developed economies would also help to propel the market for natural gas based gensets around the globe during the forecasted period. Generators (Up to 20 kVA) are small gensets which are used for back-up power requirements. These gensets are classified into portable and stationary gensets. Most of the gensets (up to 20 kVA) are of portable type attributed by their high flexibility in usage and transportation as compared with stationary gensets. Stationary gensets are generally high in power ratings (between 10-20 kVA) which requires special platforms and exhaust system during installation. Price of stationary gensets is much higher as compared with portable gensets.

Asia Pacific to Showcase Lucrative Prospects

Among the key regional segments, the demand from Asia Pacific is expected to escalate in the coming years. Meanwhile, the market is likely to witness a dip in share held by North America and Europe during the forecast period. The report ascribes expansion witnessed in the Asia Pacific generator market to the consistently rising demand across emerging nations. Furthermore, the rising demand for back-up power to counter frequent power fluctuations and aid commercial and telecom sectors will augur well for the market’s prospects in Asia Pacific.

On being mature markets with well-established but aging infrastructure Europe and North America might show limited prospects for the market. Nonetheless, the rising demand for uninterrupted power supply, in developed and developing economies alike, will enable the generator market keep pace globally.

Major players in the Generator (Up to 20 kVA) market include Yamaha Motor Corporation, Cummins Inc., Kohler Co., Caterpillar Inc., Honda Siel Power Products Ltd., Mahindra Powerol, KOEL Green, Honda Siel Power Products Ltd., and Generac Holdings