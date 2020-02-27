Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Segmentation 2019 by Application, Status and Growth Prospect

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The report on the global market for Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) uses several benchmarks to predict the potential for growth within the market. The key dynamics pertaining to the global market for Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) have been knit together to help the readers in reaching pragmatic conclusions with regards to market growth. Furthermore, the researchers of this report have followed an unbiased approach to understand the apparent and obscure aspects of the global market for Intelligent Transportation System (ITS). The report considers the dominant forces operating in related markets in order to paint a holistic picture of the global market for Intelligent Transportation System (ITS).

This report studies the global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

An intelligent transportation system (ITS) is an advanced application which, without embodying intelligence as such, aims to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enable users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated, and ‘smarter’ use of transport networks.

On the basis of application, the intelligent traffic control application held the largest share in 2017. This involves a much closer interaction between all of its constituents: drivers, pedestrians, public transportation, and traffic management systems. Adaptive signal systems, driver advisory and route planning, and automated vehicles are some of the goals set up to increase the efficiency of actual systems.

North America held the largest share of the global ITS market in 2017, while APAC is the most promising region for the ITS market, and the market in APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR because of the increasing number of megacities and the growing population in developed and developing countries.

In 2017, the global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Thales

Siemens

Garmin

Kapsch Trafficcom

Tomtom International

Cubic

Q-Free

Efkon

Flir Systems

Denso

Geotoll

Electricfeel

Doublemap

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advanced Traffic Management System

Advanced Traveler Information System

ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

Advanced Public Transportation System

Commercial Vehicle Operation

Market segment by Application, split into

Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

Intelligent Traffic Control

Collision Avoidance

Parking Management

Passenger Information Management

Ticketing Management

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Automotive Telematics

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Manufacturers

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Regional and country-level analysis of the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

