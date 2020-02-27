Global Marine Buoys Market Segment by Material Types- Steel, Foam, Plastic, Fiberglass and Others with Forecast 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global Marine Buoys Market Size Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The global Marine Buoys market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Marine Buoys volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Marine Buoys market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fendercare Marine

Floatex

Sealite

Ocean Scientific International Ltd

Marine Instruments

Wealth Marine Pte Ltd

Walsh Merine Products

JFC Marine

Fugro

AXYS Technologies Inc.（AXYS)

SABIK Marine

Zeni Lite Buoy Co.，Ltd

Mesemar

GBA

Pharos Marine Automatic Power

Mobillis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Product Type

Anchor Type Buoy

Drift Type Buoy

Others

by Meterial Type

Steel Type

Foam Type

Plastic Type

Fiberglass Type

Others

Segment by Application

Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration

Marine Scientific Research

Port Construction

Others

Table of Contents

1 Marine Buoys Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Marine Buoys

1.2 Marine Buoys Segment by Product Type

1.2.1 Global Marine Buoys Production Growth Rate Comparison by Product Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Anchor Type Buoy

1.2.3 Drift Type Buoy

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Marine Buoys Segment by Application

1.3.1 Marine Buoys Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration

1.3.3 Marine Scientific Research

1.3.4 Port Construction

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Marine Buoys Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Marine Buoys Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Marine Buoys Market Size

1.5.1 Global Marine Buoys Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Marine Buoys Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Marine Buoys Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Marine Buoys Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Marine Buoys Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Marine Buoys Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Marine Buoys Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Marine Buoys Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Marine Buoys Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Marine Buoys Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Marine Buoys Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Marine Buoys Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Marine Buoys Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Marine Buoys Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Marine Buoys Production

3.4.1 North America Marine Buoys Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Marine Buoys Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Marine Buoys Production

3.5.1 Europe Marine Buoys Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Marine Buoys Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Marine Buoys Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Marine Buoys Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Marine Buoys Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Marine Buoys Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Marine Buoys Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Marine Buoys Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Marine Buoys Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Marine Buoys Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Marine Buoys Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Marine Buoys Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Marine Buoys Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Marine Buoys Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Marine Buoys Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Marine Buoys Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Marine Buoys Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Marine Buoys Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Marine Buoys Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Marine Buoys Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Marine Buoys Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Marine Buoys Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Marine Buoys Business

7.1 Fendercare Marine

7.1.1 Fendercare Marine Marine Buoys Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Marine Buoys Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Fendercare Marine Marine Buoys Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Floatex

7.2.1 Floatex Marine Buoys Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Marine Buoys Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Floatex Marine Buoys Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sealite

7.3.1 Sealite Marine Buoys Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Marine Buoys Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sealite Marine Buoys Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Ocean Scientific International Ltd

7.4.1 Ocean Scientific International Ltd Marine Buoys Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Marine Buoys Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Ocean Scientific International Ltd Marine Buoys Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Marine Instruments

7.5.1 Marine Instruments Marine Buoys Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Marine Buoys Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Marine Instruments Marine Buoys Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Wealth Marine Pte Ltd

7.6.1 Wealth Marine Pte Ltd Marine Buoys Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Marine Buoys Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Wealth Marine Pte Ltd Marine Buoys Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Walsh Merine Products

7.7.1 Walsh Merine Products Marine Buoys Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Marine Buoys Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Walsh Merine Products Marine Buoys Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 JFC Marine

7.8.1 JFC Marine Marine Buoys Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Marine Buoys Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 JFC Marine Marine Buoys Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Fugro

7.9.1 Fugro Marine Buoys Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Marine Buoys Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Fugro Marine Buoys Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 AXYS Technologies Inc.（AXYS)

7.10.1 AXYS Technologies Inc.（AXYS) Marine Buoys Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Marine Buoys Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 AXYS Technologies Inc.（AXYS) Marine Buoys Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 SABIK Marine

7.12 Zeni Lite Buoy Co.，Ltd

7.13 Mesemar

7.14 GBA

7.15 Pharos Marine Automatic Power

7.16 Mobillis

8 Marine Buoys Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Marine Buoys Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Marine Buoys

8.4 Marine Buoys Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Marine Buoys Distributors List

9.3 Marine Buoys Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Marine Buoys Market Forecast

11.1 Global Marine Buoys Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Marine Buoys Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Marine Buoys Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Marine Buoys Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Marine Buoys Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Marine Buoys Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Marine Buoys Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Marine Buoys Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Marine Buoys Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Marine Buoys Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Marine Buoys Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Marine Buoys Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Marine Buoys Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Marine Buoys Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Marine Buoys Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Marine Buoys Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

