Global Men’s Underwear Market Growing Demand 2019 to 2025

Undergarments are items of clothing worn beneath outer clothes, usually in direct contact with the skin, although they may comprise more than a single layer. They serve to keep outer garments from being soiled or damaged by bodily excretions, to lessen the friction of outerwear against the skin, to shape the body, and to provide concealment or support for parts of it.

Based on the product type, the boxer segment held dominant position in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. A number of manufacturers are launching new products in the boxer segment in order to strengthen their position in the men’s underwear market.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following Asai-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22.33%. With huge population base, developing regions like Asia Pacific will also enjoy a faster growth rate in the forecast period.

The global Men’s Underwear market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Men’s Underwear volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Men’s Underwear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fruit of the Loom, Hanesbrands, PVH, Fast Retailing, Jockey International, American Eagle, ThreeGun, Septwolves, Gunze, Aimer, Calida, Cosmo-lady, Iconix, Nanjiren, HUGO BOSS, Wacoal, Triumph, DolceandGabbana, Pierre Cardin, Huijie, Tommy John, Duluth Trading, 2(X)IST, GUJIN, Mundo Unico, Byford, Saxx, MeUndies, Stonemen Underwear, PSD Underwear

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Briefs

Trunk

Boxers

Thongs

Segment by Application

Supermarket

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Others

