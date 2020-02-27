Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market is Set For Rapid Growth & Demand, By 2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the global Mobile Phone Insurance market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Mobile Phone Insurance market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Mobile Phone Insurance is defined as an insurance product that covers certain insured events arising in relation to mobile phones. This report is focused on insurance products that exclusively have their primary focus to provide coverage against some kind of damage (loss, theft, physical damage, etc.) of mobile phones.

Based on regions, North America and Europe are relatively mature market which are navigating the market. In 2018, total North America Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size is estimated to be 10625 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2013 to 2018. Total Europe Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size is estimated to be 6795 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 11.72% from 2013 to 2018. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market, especially for the rapid growing China and India market. In 2018, total APAC Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size is estimated to be 4111 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 20.73% from 2013.

Based on sales channels, in an effort to boost the uptake of mobile phone insurance, wireless carriers and insurance providers have extensively enhanced their insurance offerings with the addition of location tracking, data protection/recovery features and integrated technical support. The success of mobile phone insurance plans has driven several wireless carriers, to invest in the sales of other insurance products through mobile phones and their retail outlets. New insurance models are also beginning to emerge. Device OEMs are beginning to invest in tailored plans to suit the specific requirements of certain regional markets.

In 2017, the global Mobile Phone Insurance market size was 20200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 44000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.2% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

AIG

Apple

AXA

Asurion

Assurant

Hollard Group

Chubb (ACE)

SoftBank

Allianz Insurance

AmTrust

Aviva

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wireless Carrier

Mobile Phone Operators & Retailers

Other Channels

Market segment by Application, split into

Physical Damage

Theft & Loss

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Mobile Phone Insurance in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Phone Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Mobile Phone Insurance Manufacturers

Mobile Phone Insurance Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Mobile Phone Insurance Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Regional and country-level analysis of the Mobile Phone Insurance market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

