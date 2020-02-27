Global Modular Data Centers Market Analysis 2023|Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,International Business Machines Corporation,Eaton Corporation PLC,Bladeroom,Cannon Technologies Ltd.,Commscope Holding Company, Inc.,Dell Inc.,Flexenclosure AB,Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp,Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg,Vertiv Co.,Baselayer Technology, LLC,Cisco,Aceco TI,Datapod

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- A modular data center system is a portable method of deploying data center capacity. A modular data center can be placed anywhere data capacity is needed.

Modular data center systems consist of purpose-engineered modules and components to offer scalable data center capacity with multiple power and cooling options. Modules can be shipped to be added, integrated or retrofitted into an existing data center or combined into a system of modules. Modular data centers typically consist of standardized components.

Modular data centers are often marketed as converged infrastructure, promoting economies of scale and efficient energy usage, including considerations regarding the external environment.

The modular data center market is expected to grow from USD 1076.37 Million in 2017 to USD 3088.19 Million by 2022, at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23% during the forecast period. Data center operators face an increasing need for a scale-out data center architecture, which enables the scaling of critical data center components as and when the demand increases. The modular data center provides prefabricated modules that easily address the customers capacity needs with a quick deployment time. It also helps in cutting down the cost of in-house infrastructure. Modular data center solutions, including all-in-one as well as individual functional modules, can be added to the existing data center infrastructure, which enables a massively scalable architecture. These solutions are expected to fuel the growth of the modular data center market, as organizations are increasingly adopting them to cater to the increasing data center traffic.

Technology advancements and growing consumer awareness are catapulting prefabricated MDCS from a niche IT concept to a mainstream strategy in diverse industries ranging from financial services, Telecom, IT services, government, manufacturing, and telecommunications. Prefab MDCS is especially suitable for telecom, collocation and international Internet companies that need solutions that can be quickly implemented and expanded on demand. Similarly, Internet companies are showing high affinity for the cost-effective and low-risk capacity expansion facilitated by prefab MDCS. An increasing number of mobile network operators and Internet service providers with captive data center infrastructure are expected to adopt Prefabricated MDCS. While enclosed and containerized Prefab MDCS have cornered the bigger share of the market, prefab building structures are rapidly gaining traction.



This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Modular Data Centers market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions.

Segmentation by product type:

380V/50Hz

480V/60Hz

Segmentation by application:

Finance

Government and Defense

Telecom

Education

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

United States

Canada

China

Japan

India

Australia

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

The report also presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Bladeroom

Cannon Technologies Ltd.

Commscope Holding Company, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Flexenclosure AB

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

Vertiv Co.

Baselayer Technology, LLC

Cisco

Aceco TI

Datapod

In addition, t his report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Modular Data Centers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Modular Data Centers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Modular Data Centers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Modular Data Centers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Modular Data Centers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

