Global Nonwoven Abrasives Market| Key Players Analysis, Latest Growth, Development Trends & Forecast 2019-2025

Abrasive products used for finishing of metal and non-metallic workpieces in the production plant are generally categorized into two main groups: bonded abrasives (usually grinding wheels) and coated abrasives (belts, discs, sheets, etc.). These are the products used to remove stock during the production process. But there is a third category of abrasives that serve a specialized and highly necessary function of preparing and applying the final surface finish, which can be critical to the performance and appearance of the workpiece.

These are the non-woven abrasives. These products are manufactured using a web of nylon fibers that are bonded together (not woven together-hence the name) with synthetic resins. The fibers are impregnated with abrasive grain, producing a cushioned, three-dimensional material that is pliable, conformable to the workpiece, and long-lasting. Non-woven abrasives can be the ideal grinding products for deburring, cleaning, and imparting the desired finish to a wide variety of materials. A basic understanding of how these products are made, and how they should be selected and used to their maximum benefit, can help the metalworking manufacturer achieve the desired surface finish.

The Nonwoven Abrasives market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nonwoven Abrasives.

This report presents the worldwide Nonwoven Abrasives market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

