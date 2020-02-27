Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market Size is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR 5.22% by 2025

Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market is expected to progress at 5.22% CAGR during the forecast period.

The new research from Ameco Research on Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market Report for 2025 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Download Sample Copy Of This Report From Here: http://www.amecoresearch.com/sample/10728



The preference of robotic & electric hand tools over the conventionally used ones is a key global trend witnessed as hand tools, if mismanaged, might lead to accidents. The global outdoor power equipment market is characterized by high competition and is dominated by major international players. The key players in the market are mainly focused on technological innovation and introducing innovative products such as robotic and battery-powered outdoor equipment to stay competitive.

The outdoor power equipment market is mainly driven by various factors such as the increased use of power tools for DIY (do-it-yourself) and other household activities, growth in construction industry, and technological advancement. Outdoor power equipment market has various constraints such as the growing popularity of artificial grass as this type of grass does not require mowing, watering and fertilizing. It is a less costly alternative to real turf and it is a beautiful and long-lasting landscaping solution. Thus, artificial grass is increasingly becoming a great money saver for garden owners. Additionally, fluctuation in prices of raw materials also acts as a restraining factor for the market.

View Detail Report With Complete Table of [email protected] http://www.amecoresearch.com/market-report/global-outdoor-power-equipment-market-10728



The global outdoor power equipment market is expected to progress at 5.22% CAGR during the forecast period. In 2017, the market was led by North America, with a 36.1% share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with shares of 28.1% and 18.8%, respectively.

The outdoor power equipment market has been segmented on the basis of product, power source, application, and region. By power source, the market has been segmented as electric operated, battery operated, and others. Electric operated segment accounted for the largest market share of 47.8% in 2017, with a market value of USD 9,428.4 million; projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period. By product, cordless tools segment accounted for the largest market share of 59.0% in 2017, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period. By application, household segment accounted for the largest market share of 54.5% in 2017, with a market value of USD 10,757.3 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period.



Table of Contents

Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market- Forecast 2025

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

2.4 List of Assumptions

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increased use of power tools for DIY (Do-it-yourself) and other household activities

4.2.2 Growth in construction industry

4.2.3 Technological advancement

4.2.4 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Growing popularity of artificial grass

4.3.2 Fluctuation in prices of raw materials

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Scope in developing nations

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.5 Segment Rivalry

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3 Manufacturing & Labor Cost Structure Analysis

5.4 Raw Material Pricing

5.5 Import Analysis of Lawn Mower

5.6 Export Analysis of Lawn Mower

5.7 Import Analysis of Snowploughs and Snowblowers

5.8 Export Analysis of Snowploughs and Snowblowers

6 Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market, By Product

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Cordless tools

6.1.2 Rope power tools

7 Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market, By Power Source

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Electric

7.1.2 Battery

7.1.3 Other

8 Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market, By Application

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Household

8.1.2 Commercial

9 Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market, By Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 U.S.

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 U.K

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 France

9.2.6 Turkey

9.2.7 Russia

9.2.8 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Southeast Asia

9.3.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Rest of the World

9.4.1 Middle East & Africa

9.4.2 South America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Landscape

10.2 Market Share Analysis

11 Company Profile

11.1 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Products/Service Offerings

11.1.4 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.: Key Developments, 2015-2017

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Strategy

11.2 Deere & Company

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Products/Service Offerings

11.2.4 Deere & Company :Key Developments, 2015-2017

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Strategy

11.3 Makita Corporation

11.3.1 Financial Overview

11.3.2 Product/Service Offering

11.3.3 Makita Corporation: Key Developments, 2015-2017

11.3.4 SWOT Analysis

11.3.5 Strategy

11.4 Husqvarna

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financial Overview

11.4.3 Products/Service Offerings

11.4.4 Husqvarna: Key Developments, 2015-2017

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Key Strategy

11.5 Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Financial Overview

11.5.3 Products/Service Offerings

11.5.4 Honda Motor Co., Ltd.: Key Developments, 2015-2017

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Key Strategy

11.6 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.(TTI)

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Financial Overview

11.6.3 Product/Service Offering

11.6.4 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd: Key Developments, 2015-2017

11.6.5 Strategy

11.7 MTD Products

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Financial Overview

11.7.3 Products/Service Offerings

11.7.4 MTD Products: Key Developments, 2015-2017

11.7.5 Key Strategy

11.8 Blount International, Inc.

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Financial Overview

11.8.3 Products/Service Offerings

11.8.4 Blount International, Inc.: Key Developments, 2015-2017

11.8.5 Key Strategy

11.9 Emak S.p.A.

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Financial Overview

11.9.3 Products/Service Offerings

11.9.4 Emak S.p.A:Key Developments, 2015-2017

11.9.5 Key Strategy

11.1 The Toro Company

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Financial Overview

11.10.3 Products/Service Offerings

11.10.4 The Toro Company: Key Developments, 2015-2017

11.10.5 Key Strategy

11.11 STIHL Holding AG & Co. KG

11.11.1 Company Overview

11.11.2 Financial Overview

11.11.3 Products/Service Offerings

11.11.4 STIHL Holding AG & Co. KG: Key Developments, 2015-2017

11.11.5 Key Strategy

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel of Outdoor Power Equipment

12.2 Distributors List

13 Appendix

13.1 References

Quick Buy This Premium Report From Here: http://www.amecoresearch.com/buy/10728

About Us:

Ameco Research is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Ameco Research holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact:

Email: [email protected] | Call: + 1 407 915 4157