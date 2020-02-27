Global Smart Gas Meter Market Size, Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2024

Global Smart Gas Meter Market Research Report By Product (Diaphragm, Turbine, Rotary Piston And Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial And Industrial) By Region – Forecast To 2024

The new research from Ameco Research on Global Smart Gas Meter Market Report for 2024 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Download Sample Copy Of This Report From Here: http://www.amecoresearch.com/sample/10729

Market analysis

The smart gas meters are one of the best gas monitoring solutions which is now becoming a norm on the account of the increasing concerns over the rapid exhaustion of the natural gases. The adoption of the smart gas meters has been growing in various business and domestic applications. The smart gas meters helps in the better control of the gas consumption. Also, these meters have now become the best solutions for addressing the problems of unaccounted or extensive consumption of natural gas. It has been reported that that the smart gas meters were shipped worth more than USD 1,900 million in the year 2017. This market report highlights the major trends, opportunities and restraints factors that are influencing the market growth. The global smart gas meters market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period (2018- 2024).

Market segmentation

The global smart gas meters market has been classified on the basis of its application, product, and regional demand. Based on its application, the market analyzed into commercial, industrial and residential applications. On the basis of its product, the global smart gas meters market has been segmented into turbine gas meters, diaphragm gas meters, rotary gas meters.

View Detail Report With Complete Table of [email protected] http://www.amecoresearch.com/market-report/global-smart-gas-meter-market-10729

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global smart gas meters market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Some of the major players in the global smart gas meters market include companies like Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), Itron Inc. (U.S.), Zenner (Germany), MeteRSit (Italy), Flonidan A/S (Denmark), EDMI (Singapore), Apator Group (Poland), DIEHL Metering (Germany), among others.

Table of Contents

Global Smart Gas Meter Market- Forecast 2024

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 The scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Government Roll Outs

4.2.2 Increasing Investment in Smart Grid Projects

4.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Adaptability of smart gas meters

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Needs for efficient energy usage

4.5 Supply Chain

4.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Rivalry

5 Global Smart Gas Meters Market, By Product

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Diaphragm Gas Meters

5.1.2 Turbine Gas Meters

5.1.3 Rotary Gas Meters

5.1.4 Other

6 Global Smart Gas Meters Market, By Application

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Residential

6.1.2 Commercial

6.1.3 Industrial

7 Global Smart Gas Meters Market, By Region

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 U.K

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Italy

7.3.5 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 Rest of the World

7.5.1 Middle East & Africa

7.5.2 Latin America

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Scenario

8.2 Market Share Analysis

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Schneider Electric

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Overview

9.1.3 Product Offerings

9.1.4 Key developments

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.1.6 Key Strategy

9.2 LANDIS+GYR

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Overview

9.2.3 Products Offerings

9.2.4 Key development

9.2.5 SWOT Analysis

9.2.6 Key Strategy

9.3 Xylem Inc.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Overview

9.3.3 Products Offerings

9.3.4 Key development

9.3.5 SWOT Analysis

9.3.6 Key Strategy

9.4 Honeywell International Inc.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Overview

9.4.3 Products Offerings

9.4.4 Key Developments

9.4.5 SWOT Analysis

9.4.6 Key Strategy

9.5 Itron, Inc.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Overview

9.5.3 Product Offerings

9.5.4 Key development

9.5.5 SWOT Analysis

9.5.6 Key Strategy

9.6 EDMI

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Overview

9.6.3 Product Offerings

9.6.4 Key Development

9.6.5 SWOT Analysis

9.6.6 Key Strategy

9.7 Aclara Technologies LLC

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Overview

9.7.3 Product Offerings

9.7.4 Key Developments

9.7.5 Key Strategy

9.8 Apator S.A.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Overview

9.8.3 Products Offerings

9.8.4 Key Development

9.8.5 Key Strategy

9.9 DIEHL METERING GMBH

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Overview

9.9.3 Products Offerings

9.9.4 Key Strategy

9.1 Flonidan A/S

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Overview

9.10.3 Product Offerings

9.10.4 Key Strategy

9.11 Zenner

9.11.1 Company Overview

9.11.2 Financial Overview

9.11.3 Product Offerings

9.11.4 Product Offerings

9.11.5 Key Strategy

9.12 MeteRsit

9.12.1 Company Overview

9.12.2 Financial Overview

9.12.3 Product Offerings

9.12.4 Key Strategy

10 Appendix

10.1 References

Quick Buy This Premium Report From Here: http://www.amecoresearch.com/buy/10729

About Us:

Ameco Research is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Ameco Research holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact:

Email: [email protected] | Call: + 1 407 915 4157