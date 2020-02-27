Global Speed Bumps Market by Region, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate to 2025
Speed Bumps (or speed breakers) are the common name for a family of traffic calming devices that use vertical deflection to slow motor-vehicle traffic in order to improve safety conditions. Variations include the speed hump, speed cushion, and speed table.
The global Speed Bumps market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Speed Bumps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Speed Bumps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Justrite Safety Group (Checkers)
- Cabka
- Frontier-Pitts
- Ecobam Europaï¼ŒSL
- JSP
- Saferoads
- Reliance Foundry
- Aximum
- Thermoprene (Innoplast)
- TMI
- Geyer and Hosaja
- Presfab Inc
- Axelent
- Roadtech
- Vertil
- Barrier Group
- Pawling Corporation
- Gradus
- The Rubber Company
- SDI
- Eco-Flex
- Sino Concept
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.
Segment by Type
By Meterial Type
- Rubber Type
- Plastic Type
- Steel Type
- Others
By High Type
- 50mm High
- 75mm High
- Others
Segment by Application
- Highway
- School
- Hospital
- Others
