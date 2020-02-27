Global Sterilization Technology Market to increase by CAGR of 8.20 % to reach USD 8,142.61 million by 2018-2023 Says Ameco Research

Global Sterilization Technology Market is expected to reach a market value of USD 8,142.61 million by 2023 from USD 5,074.58 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

The new research from Ameco Research on Global Sterilization Technology Market Report for 2023 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Download Sample Copy Of This Report From Here: http://www.amecoresearch.com/sample/10727



Introduction



Sterilization refers to a process that eliminates or kills all pathogens using various technologies and methods that are applied for sterilization of equipment and medical devices in the healthcare infrastructure. There is an increase in the demand for sterilization technologies across the globe. Patient safety and the prevention of hospital-acquired infections being a major concern lead to an increase in the demand for sterilization technologies in the healthcare sector. The sterilization technology market is driven by the increasing occurrences of hospital-acquired infections, increasing number of surgical procedures, growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and rising technological advancements in sterilization equipment. However, the stringent regulatory framework could hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global sterilization technology market is expected to reach a market value of USD 8,142.61 million by 2023 from USD 5,074.58 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

In 2017, the Americas held the largest share of the market at 40.1%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 34.4 % and 17.48 %, respectively.

The global sterilization technology market has been segmented based on process, type, end user, and region.

By type, the global sterilization technology market has been classified into ethylene oxide, ionizing radiation, filtration, thermal sterilization, and others.

Based on process, the global sterilization technology market has been categorized as chemical process, physicochemical, synergetic process, and physical process.

By end user, the global sterilization technology market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, the pharmaceutical industry, and medical device manufacturers.



View Detail Report With Complete Table of [email protected] http://www.amecoresearch.com/market-report/global-sterilization-technology-market-10727



Key Players

The key players in the global sterilization technology market are Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., Atec Pharmatechnik GmbH, Sterile Technologies Inc., Steris Plc, 3M Company, Feldmeier Equipment Co., Donaldson Co. Inc., and Beta Star Life Science Equipment Inc.

Objectives of the Study

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global sterilization technology market

• To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market shares and core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To provide economic factors that influence the global sterilization technology market

• To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global sterilization technology market

Target Audience

• Sterilization Technology Manufacturers

• Suppliers and Distributors

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Potential Investors

• Raw Material Suppliers

Key Findings

• The global sterilization technology market is expected to reach USD 8,142.61 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.20% from 2018 to 2023.

• On the basis of type, the ethylene oxide segment accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 7.76 % in 2017.

• The market in the Americas is expected to register a CAGR of 8.31% from 2018 to 2023.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market registering a CAGR of 8.58% from 2018 to 2023.

Regional Analysis

• Americas

o North America

 US

 Canada

o Latin America

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa



Table of Contents

Global Sterilization Technology Market- Forecast 2023

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Research Objective

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

2.4.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research Methodology

3.2 Secondary Research Methodology

3.3 Market Size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI)

4.2.2 Increasing Surgical Procedures

4.2.3 Technological Advancements

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulations

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Entering Developing Economies

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Value chain analysis

5.2.1 Research &Development

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Distribution

5.2.4 Marketing & Sales

5.2.5 Post-sales Monitoring

6 Global Sterilization Technology Market, by Type of Sterilization

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ethylene Oxide

6.3 Ionizing radiation

6.3.1 Gamma Radiation

6.3.2 Electron Beam Radiation

6.3.3 X-ray radiation

6.4 Filtration

6.5 Thermal Sterilization

7 Global Sterilization Technology Market, by Process

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chemical Process

7.2.1 Hydrogen Peroxide

7.2.2 Ozone

7.2.3 Chlorine Dioxide

7.3 Physicochemical

7.3.1 Plasma

7.3.2 Steam

7.4 Synergetic Processes

7.4.1 Psoralens & UVA

7.4.2 Low-Temperature Steam & Formaldehyde

7.5 Physical Processes

7.5.1 Microwaves

7.5.2 Pulsed Light System

8 Global Sterilization Technology Market, by End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

8.3 Hospitals & Clinics

8.4 Medical Device Manufacturers

9 Global Sterilization Technology Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Americas

9.2.1 North America

9.2.1.1 U.S.

9.2.1.2 Canada

9.2.2 South America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Western Europe

9.3.1.1 Germany

9.3.1.2 France

9.3.1.3 U.K.

9.3.1.4 Italy

9.3.1.5 Spain

9.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

9.3.1.7 Eastern Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 Republic of Korea

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Middle East

9.5.2 Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Products Offering

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Strategy

11.2 Atec Pharmatechnik GmbH

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Products Offering

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Strategy

11.3 Sterile Technologies Inc.

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Overview

11.3.3 Products Offering

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Key Strategy

11.4 Steris Plc

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financial Overview

11.4.3 Products Offering

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Key Strategy

11.5 3M Company

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Financial Overview

11.5.3 Products Offering

11.5.4 Key Developments

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Key Strategy

11.6 Feldmeier Equipment Co

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Financial Overview

11.6.3 Products Offering

11.6.4 Key Developments

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Key Strategy

11.7 Donaldson Co. Inc

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Financial Overview

11.7.3 Products Offering

11.7.4 Key Developments

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Key Strategy

11.8 Beta Star Life Science Equipment Inc

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Financial Overview

11.8.3 Products Offering

11.8.4 Key Developments

11.8.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Key Strategy

12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Blue Print

12.2 Recent key developments

12.3 References

Quick Buy This Premium Report From Here: http://www.amecoresearch.com/buy/10727

About Us:

Ameco Research is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Ameco Research holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact:

Email: [email protected] | Call: + 1 407 915 4157