Global Urethral Strictures Market worth $934.7 million by 2024 at a CAGR 7.30% between 2018 to 2024

Global Urethral Strictures Market is expected to reach 934.7 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.30% from 2018 to 2024.

Introduction

Urethral stricture refers to the narrowing of the urethra. This disease causes an inflammation of the urethra that narrows or blocks the passageway through which the urine flows from the bladder. The stricture could be caused due to inflammation, infection, or injury. It is much more common in men than in women. The urethral stricture market could be driven by the increasing prevalence of urethral strictures, rising cases of urolithiasis in the adult population, and the growing incidence of urinary incontinence.

Hypospadias is a common congenital malformation that requires surgical repair, and its long-term management requires a substantial amount of socioeconomic resources. The rising prevalence of hypospadias is of major interest for healthcare providers, clinical medicines, and research. According to a study published by the NCBI in 2016, the mean prevalence for hypospadias in North America was 34.2, followed by 19.9 in Europe, 0.6 to 69 in Asia, and 5.9 in Africa.

The global urethral stricture market is segmented based on type, condition, cause, treatment, gender, and end user.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into posterior urethral stricture and anterior urethral stricture.

The global urethral stricture market on the basis of cause is divided into hypospadias and epispadias and urinary incontinence.

Based on condition, the market is further segmented into iatrogenic, idiopathic, infection-induced, and trauma.

The treatment segment is classified into urethral dilation, direct vision internal urethrotomy (DVIU), and urethroplasty.

Based on gender the market has been divided into male and female.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, urologic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Key Players

SRS Medical, JenaSurgical GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Stryker Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, PENTAX Medical, Healthtronics Inc, Allium Medical Solutions, UROMED, Richard Wolf GmbH, Bard Medical, Lumenis Ltd, and Mukocell



Study objectives



To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global urethral stricture market

• To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To provide economic factors that influence the global urethral stricture market

• To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global urethral stricture market



Target Audience



• Medical Devices Manufacturers

• Medical Devices Distributors

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Potential Investors



Key Findings



• The global urethral stricture market is expected to reach 934.7 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.30% from 2018 to 2024

• On the basis of type, the posterior urethral stricture segment accounted for the major market share of 54.02% and was valued at USD 504.9 million in 2017

• Based on condition, the hypospadias and epispadias segment accounted for the major market share of 50.15% and was valued at USD 468.8 million in 2017

• On the basis of treatment, the urethroplasty segment accounted for the major market share of 35.70% and was valued at USD 333.7 million in 2017

• On the basis of cause, the idiopathic segment accounted for the major market share of 35.6% and was valued at USD 333.6 million in 2017

• On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment accounted for a major market share of 35.6% in 2017 with USD 333.6 million in 2017

• The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global urethral stricture market which is expected to reach USD 534.3 million by 2024

• Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 7.92% from 2018 to 2024

Regional Analysis



• Americas

o North America

 US

 Canada

o South America

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa



Table of Contents

Global Urethral Strictures Market- Forecast 2023

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Scope of Study

2.2 Research Objective

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Introduction

4.1.2 Increasing prevalence of urethral strictures

4.1.3 Rising cases of urolithiasis in the adult population

4.1.4 Growing occurrence of urinary incontinence

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High cost of surgical procedure

4.2.2 High rate of complications

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Technologically advanced products

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Research &Development

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Distribution

5.2.4 Marketing & Sales

5.2.5 Post-Sales Monitoring

5.3 Epidemiology of Urethral Stricture

6 Global Urethral Stricture Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Posterior Urethral Stricture

6.1.2 Anterior Urethral Stricture

7 Global Urethral Stricture Market, By Condition

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Hypospadias & Epispadias

7.1.2 Urinary Incontinence

8 Global Urethral Stricture Market, By Cause

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Iatrogenic

8.1.2 Idiopathic

8.1.3 Infection-induced

8.1.4 Trauma

9 Global Urethral Stricture Market, By Treatment

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Urethral Dilation

9.1.2 Direct Vision Internal Urethrotomy (DVIU)

9.1.3 Urethroplasty

10 Global Urethral Stricture Market, By Gender

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Male

10.1.2 Female

11 Global Urethral Stricture Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Hospitals

11.1.2 Urologic Clinics

11.1.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

12 Global Urethral Stricture Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Americas

12.2.1 North America

12.2.1.1 U.S.

12.2.1.2 Canada

12.2.2 South America

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 France

12.3.3 UK

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.5.1 Middle East

12.5.2 Africa

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Company Market Share Analysis

13.1.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.2.1 Introduction

13.3 Key Developments

13.3.1 Global Urethral stricture Market: Key Development

14 Company Profiles

14.1 SRS Medical

14.1.1 Company Overview

14.1.2 Financial Overview:

14.1.3 Products Offering

14.1.4 Key Developments

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Strategy

14.2 JenaSurgical GmbH

14.2.1 Company Overview

14.2.2 Financial Overview:

14.2.3 Products Offering

14.2.4 Key Developments

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Strategy

14.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

14.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.2 Financial Overview

14.3.3 Products Offering

14.3.4 Key Developments

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Strategy

14.4 Cook Medical

14.4.1 Company Overview

14.4.2 Financial Overview:

14.4.3 Products Offering

14.4.4 Key Developments

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key strategy

14.5 Stryker Corporation

14.5.1 Company Overview

14.5.2 Financial Overview:

14.5.3 Products Offering

14.5.4 Key Developments

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key strategy

14.6 KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

14.6.1 Company Overview

14.6.2 Financial Overview:

14.6.3 Products Offering

14.6.4 Key Developments

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key strategy

14.7 Olympus Corporation

14.7.1 Company Overview

14.7.2 Financial Overview

14.7.3 Products Offering

14.7.4 Key Developments

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Strategy

14.8 PENTAX Medical

14.8.1 Company Overview

14.8.2 Financial Overview

14.8.3 Products Offering

14.8.4 Key Developments

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Strategy

14.9 Healthtronics, Inc.

14.9.1 Company Overview

14.9.2 Financial Overview

14.9.3 Products Offering

14.9.4 Key Developments

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Strategy

14.1 Allium Medical Solutions

14.10.1 Company Overview

14.10.2 Financial Overview

14.10.3 Products Offering

14.10.4 Key Developments

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Strategy

14.11 UROMED

14.11.1 Company Overview

14.11.2 Financial Overview

14.11.3 Products Offering

14.11.4 Key Developments

14.11.5 SWOT Analysis

14.11.6 Key Strategy

14.12 Richard Wolf GmbH

14.12.1 Company Overview

14.12.2 Financial Overview

14.12.3 Products Offering

14.12.4 Key Developments

14.12.5 SWOT Analysis

14.12.6 Key Strategy

14.13 Bard Medical

14.13.1 Company Overview

14.13.2 Financial Overview

14.13.3 Products Offering

14.13.4 Key Developments

14.13.5 SWOT Analysis

14.13.6 Key Strategy

14.14 Lumenis Ltd.

14.14.1 Company Overview

14.14.2 Financial Overview

14.14.3 Products Offering

14.14.4 Key Developments

14.14.5 SWOT Analysis

14.14.6 Key Strategy

14.15 Mukocell

14.15.1 Company Overview

14.15.2 Financial Overview:

14.15.3 Products Offering

14.15.4 Key Developments

14.15.5 SWOT Analysis

14.15.6 Key Strategy

15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Blue Print

