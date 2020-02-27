Growing Inclination of GLOBAL LNG FILLING STATIONS MARKET INSIGHTS,FORECAST 2019 TO 2025

Press Release – 14 Feb 2019

Research and Development News —

. .

Latest Update “Global LNG Filling Stations Market Insights,Forecast to 2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

‘ ‘

This report presents the worldwide LNG Filling Stations market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Natural gas is a major source of energy. Liquefied natural gas or LNG is natural gas that has been converted to a liquid form for the ease of storage or transport by cooling natural gas to approximately 162 C. Afterwards, it is stored at essentially atmospheric pressure. Liquefied natural gas takes up about one six hundredth the volume of natural gas in the gaseous state. It is odourless, colourless, non-toxic and non-corrosive.

. .

– Get Sample Report_ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1926867

‘ ‘

LNG, or liquefied natural gas, is natural gas that is cooled to -260 Fahrenheit until it becomes a liquid and then stored at essentially atmospheric pressure. Converting natural gas to LNG, a process that reduces its volume by about 600 times similar to reducing the volume of a beach ball to the volume of a ping-pong ball allows it to be transported internationally via cargo ships.

A LNG filling station is a facility which sells LNG to vehicles. Liquefied natural gas filling stations rely on bulk delivery of fuel via tanker trucks similar to the way in which gasoline and diesel are delivered to filling stations. As LNG needs to be stored at -160 Celsius in order to stay in a liquid state, the fuel is delivered to the station site and stored in a special insulated cryogenic tank. The fuel is pumped from the storage tank and dispensed in a way that is similar to liquid fuels. As LNG dispensers operate at cryogenic temperatures, training is needed in order to dispense the fuel safely. Protective gloves and face shields must also be worn by personnel.

LNG Filling Stations consist of LNG tank, pump skid and submersible pump, booster truck carburetor, carburetor, EAG heater (the three carburetor will change with different processing,), plus liquid machine etc.

The Blue Corridors projects aim is to establish LNG as a real alternative for medium & long distance transport – first as a complementary fuel and later as an adequate substitute for diesel.

. .

– For Other Requirement and Enquiry_ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1926867

‘ ‘

Up to now the common use of gas as fuel was for heavy vehicles running on Natural Gas (NG) only for municipal use, urban buses and garbage collection trucks. In both types of application engine performance and autonomy are good with present technologies, being well adapted to this alternative and cleaner fuel.

This opens the way for LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas), which is the way to transport natural gas by ship to any point of the globe. NG liquefies at 162 C below zero, and the cost in energy is only 5% of the original gas. This state of NG gives LNG the advantage of a very high energy content. Only 1,8 liter of LNG areneeded to meet the equivalent autonomy as using 1 liter of diesel oil.



Commissions targets for greenhouse gas reduction, air quality targets, while at the same time reducing dependency on crude oil and guarantying supply security. Natural gas heavy duty vehicles already comply with Euro V emission standards and have enormous potential to reach future Euro VI emission standards without complex exhaust gas after treatment technologies, which cause increasing procurement and maintenance costs.



The LNG Filling Stations market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LNG Filling Stations.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



Kunlun Energy

CNOOC

ENN Energy Holding

Guanghui

Sinopec

Cryostar

Engie

FortisBC

– LNG Filling Stations Breakdown Data by Type



Mobile Station

Permanent Station



– LNG Filling Stations Breakdown Data by Application



Vehicle

Ship

– LNG Filling Stations Production by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– LNG Filling Stations Consumption by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global LNG Filling Stations status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key LNG Filling Stations manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of LNG Filling Stations :



History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

Continue…..

– More Clear Details get Full Table of Contents_https://www.researchmoz.us/global-lng-filling-stations-market-insightsforecast-to-2025-report.html/toc

About Researchmoz,

ResearchMoz is the world’s fastest growing collection of market research reports worldwide. Our database is composed of current market studies from over 100 featured publishers worldwide. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. ResearchMoz’s service portfolio also includes value-added services such as market research customization, competitive landscaping, and in-depth surveys, delivered by a team of experienced Research Coordinators.



–Researchmoz Global Pvt. Ltd.–