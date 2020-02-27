Growth of Optical transport network equipment Market Projected to Amplify During 2017-2027

Global Optical transport network equipment Market: Introduction

With an ever rising demand for traffic over the internet, telecommunication providers are struggling to develop new ways to deal with it. The optical transport network equipment helps the telecommunication providers to achieve their objective of providing better services in addition to reducing their cost of ownership. As a result, the optical transport network equipment market is anticipated to witness healthy growth rates in near future. The optical transport network is a technique to wrap all the digital traffic from multiple services onto optical light paths and at the same time preserving customer’s information, timing and management information. This enhances the capability of transport networks to carry various data traffic types such as Ethernet, digital video, storage and many more over a single optical frame.

Global Optical transport network equipment Market: Market Dynamics

With the advancements in technologies, telecom industries are experiencing heavy demand due to rising demand for internet worldwide and increasing smartphone penetration in the market. Also, due to rising internet use globally, the networks are becoming more complex to fulfill the daily requirements of voice, data and video requirements of the customers. As a result, Optical transport networking provides a much more efficient way of transporting information for telecom providers. In addition to this, Optical transport network equipment offers various advantages such as flexibility, cost-effectiveness, better monitoring and management, and highly secured services with improved reliability. As a result, the adoption of optical transport network equipment by the telecommunication providers is expected to rise exponentially, which will pave the way for healthy growth rates in the near future.

However, possibility of failures, high costs involved and lack of awareness about Optical transport network equipment are the primary reasons that can thwart the growth of Optical transport network equipment market.

Global Optical transport network equipment Market: Segmentation

Global Optical transport network equipment market is segmented on the basis of technology, End- User and region.

On the basis of technology, the global Optical transport network equipment market can be segmented into Wavelength Division Multiplexer, DWDM and others.

On the basis of end- user the global Optical transport network equipment market can be segmented into communication service providers, government and others.

Global Optical transport network equipment Market: Competition Landscape

Key Development

In June 2015, FUJITSU upgrades its FLASHWAVE 9500 and FLASHWAVE CDS, optical network transport equipment. The up gradation was done in order to provide devices with enhanced features such as enhanced fabric capacity, high switching density, small form factor and enhanced services such as cross-connect grooming.

Key Vendor

The key vendors in the global Optical transport network equipment market Ciena Corporation, Cisco, Coriant, FUJITSU, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infinera Corporation, Nokia and ZTE Corporation.