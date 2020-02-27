Hair Care Market Examines in Latest Research Report in 2016 – 2024

Global Hair Care Market: Overview

Hair care comprises of five types of products which includes shampoo, hair color, hair conditioner, hair styling products and hair oil. Growing trend in fashion industry and increase in the aging population is booming hair color market globally. In addition, rise in male grooming products is also driving the growth of the hair color market across the globe. The types of hair colors products includes permanent hair color, temporary hair color, semi-permanent hair color, and hair highlights and bleach. In addition, Conditioner segment in hair care market is growing rapidly.

Major factors driving the growth of the market include rising economic growth, changing lifestyle, and rising trend towards professional hair treatment is boosting the market of conditioner globally. North America has the largest market for hair conditioner. The growth of the market in this region is directly impacts the revenues of the leading vendors in North America.

Global Hair Care Market: Regional Dynamics

As per current trend, Hair styling products is growing rapidly. Hair styling products includes hair styling mousse, holding sprays, heat Protestants, spray for curly hair, hair serum and gel among others. Increasing demand for hair styling products is due to consumer’s preference and their changing buying behavior towards beauty products. Furthermore, local manufacturers in Africa and APAC, focuses on new product development and product innovations according to consumers preference in order to developed a loyal customer base over the years.

In addition, the presence of numerous manufacturers in the nation and their continual effort to develop various types of hair care products as per consumers need is a major driver for the market in the developed country such as U.S, U.K. Canada and others. Moreover, considering the growing hair damage control and hair color products the global key players of hair care market are expected to adopt improved technology for manufacturing professional hair care products.

Hair color products are receiving value among different age groups globally. The key reasons for this growth are the general hair damage and hair color problem. Hair oil market is growing significantly due to the consumer’s preference. Consumers has shown interest towards hair oil market due to its benefits which includes strengthening hair, nourishment, faster and better growth and reducing the problem of falling hair. In addition, consumers in North America and Europe uses hair oil as a hair treatment or scalp treatment products. Asia Pacific has the largest consumer of hair oil in the world.

In addition, increasing awareness regarding the scalp treatment and hair damage prevention is also allowing the products to penetrate into the market. However, a Hair care products is not pocket friendly for the consumers. This, coupled with reduced availability of some professional products is acting as a restraint for the hair care market.

Those who require these products to deal with scalp problems and hair problems, very often cannot afford them due to their low purchasing power. The cost of these hair care products acts as a hindrance for customers mainly in the developing nations. The impact of this restraint is high in the short run but it is expected to reduce over the years.

Global Hair Care Market: Competitive Landscape

In order to get a better understanding of the hair care market, a key trends analysis has been included for all the segments. In addition, the key players in the market have also been profiled in terms of their product segments, financial overview, recent developments and business strategies adopted by them. The leading players in the market include Henkel Corporation (Düsseldorf, Germany), Procter & Gamble Co., (Ohio, U.S.), L’Oreal S.A. (Clichy, France ), Unilever plc (London), Revlon, Inc. (New York, U.S.), Avon Products Inc.( New York, U.S.), Aveda Corporation (Minneapolis, U.S.), Neutrogena Corporation (Los Angeles, U.S.), Amka Products (Pty) Ltd. (Sunderland Ridge, South Africa.) and Combe Incorporated. (New York, U.S) among others.

Global Hair Care market can be segmented as follows;-

Global Hair Care Market, by Product Type

Shampoo

Hair Color

Conditioner

Hair Styling Products

Hair Oil

Global Hair Care Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC



