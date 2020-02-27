Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Panasonic Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd. , Johnson Controls, Inc. , Ingersoll Rand PLC. , Whirlpool Corp. , Samsung Electronics Co. and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Panasonic Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Ingersoll Rand PLC.

Whirlpool Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co.

Honeywell International

Emerson Electric Co.

LG Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Heating

Air Conditioning

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Heating

1.2.3 Air Conditioning

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Panasonic Corp.

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Panasonic Corp. Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Daikin Industries Ltd.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Daikin Industries Ltd. Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Johnson Controls, Inc.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Johnson Controls, Inc. Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Ingersoll Rand PLC.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Ingersoll Rand PLC. Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Whirlpool Corp.

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Whirlpool Corp. Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

