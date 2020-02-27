High Horsepower Tractor Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

WiseGuyReports.Com adds “High Horsepower Tractor Market – 2019” research report to its database

A tractor is an engineering vehicle specifically designed to deliver at a high tractive effort (or torque) at slow speeds, for the purposes of hauling a trailer or machinery used in agriculture or construction. Most commonly, the term is used to describe a farm vehicle that provides the power and traction to mechanize agricultural tasks, especially (and originally) tillage, but nowadays a great variety of tasks. Agricultural implements may be towed behind or mounted on the tractor, and the tractor may also provide a source of power if the implement is mechanised.

The global High Horsepower Tractor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Horsepower Tractor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Horsepower Tractor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AGCO

Case IH

John Deere

Mahindra

Kubota

CLAAS

Kioti

Yanmar Tractor

Zoomlion

Foton Lovol

CNH Industrial

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

200~250 Horsepower

250~300 Horsepower

300~350 Horsepower

>350 Horsepower

Segment by Application

Farm

Rent

Other

Table Of Content

1 High Horsepower Tractor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Horsepower Tractor

1.2 High Horsepower Tractor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High Horsepower Tractor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 200~250 Horsepower

1.2.3 250~300 Horsepower

1.2.4 300~350 Horsepower

1.2.5 >350 Horsepower

1.3 High Horsepower Tractor Segment by Application

1.3.1 High Horsepower Tractor Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Farm

1.3.3 Rent

1.3.4 Other

1.3 Global High Horsepower Tractor Market by Region

1.3.1 Global High Horsepower Tractor Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global High Horsepower Tractor Market Size

1.4.1 Global High Horsepower Tractor Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global High Horsepower Tractor Production (2014-2025)

2 Global High Horsepower Tractor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High Horsepower Tractor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global High Horsepower Tractor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global High Horsepower Tractor Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers High Horsepower Tractor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 High Horsepower Tractor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 High Horsepower Tractor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 High Horsepower Tractor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global High Horsepower Tractor Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global High Horsepower Tractor Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global High Horsepower Tractor Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global High Horsepower Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America High Horsepower Tractor Production

3.4.1 North America High Horsepower Tractor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America High Horsepower Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe High Horsepower Tractor Production

3.5.1 Europe High Horsepower Tractor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe High Horsepower Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China High Horsepower Tractor Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China High Horsepower Tractor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China High Horsepower Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan High Horsepower Tractor Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan High Horsepower Tractor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan High Horsepower Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

…

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

Continued …

