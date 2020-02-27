Household Cleaners Market Examines in Latest Research Report in 2016 – 2024

Global Household Cleaners Market: Segmentation

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the household cleaners market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with the forecast for the period between 2016 and 2024 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the household cleaners market by segmenting it based on product, application and regional demand. Product segments have been analyzed based on surface cleaners, specialty cleaners and bleaches. Surface cleaners have been further sub-segmented into liquid cleaners and dry cleaners. Specialty cleaners have been categorized as glass & window cleaners, fabric cleaners, dishwashers and other types of specialty cleaners such as oven cleaners, carpet and rug cleaners etc.

Bleaches are segmented into liquid bleaches and dry bleaches. Under bleach product segment, sodium, calcium, potassium, and lithium hypochlorite are considered. These are strong oxidizing agents, used for bleaching, sanitation, and disinfection. Bleach used as a fabric cleaner is considered under specialty cleaners’ product segment. On the basis of application, household cleaners have been analyzed as bathroom cleaners, kitchen cleaners, floor cleaners, fabric care and other related types of application such as carpet cleaners, furniture cleaners, etc.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. These have been further sub-segmented into countries and regions with relevance to the market. The segmentation also includes demand for individual product and applications in all regions.

Global Household Cleaners Market: Competitive Dynamics

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global household cleaners market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments in the field of household cleaners. The valuechainanalysis of the market has been provided in the report, in order to offer a deep insight of global household cleaners market.

Global Household Cleaners Market: Scope

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints and opportunities is included in the purview of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the household cleaners market on the global and regional level.Market dynamics are the factors which impactthe market growth, thereby helping to understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2016 to 2024, along with offering an inclusive study of the household cleaners market.

The report provides the size of the household cleaners market in2015 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2024. The size of the global household cleaners market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market size and forecast for each product and application segment are provided in the context of global and regional markets. Numbers provided in this report are derived based on demand generated from different applications and types products. Market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific have been taken into account for estimating the growth of the global market.

Global Household Cleaners Market: Research Methodology

Market estimates for this study have been based revenue derived through regional pricing trends. The price for household cleaners in each application has been considered. Demand for household cleaners has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for household cleaners in each application. The global household cleaners market has been analyzed based on expected demand.

Average selling price of household cleaning products in each country has been taken into consideration to estimate regional revenue and global revenue of household cleaners market. Forecasts have been based on the expected demand from household cleaner applications. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue ofhousehold cleaners market, split into regions. Based on product type and application, we have derived the regional revenue. We have derived the global revenue for household cleaners by summing up the individual revenues from all the regions.

The application split of the market has been derived using a bottom-up approach for each regional/country market separately, with the global application segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Companies were considered for the market share analysis based on their product portfolio, revenue, and manufacturing capacity.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Henkel AG & Company KGaA (Germany), Colgate Palmolive (U.S), Unilever (U.K), Procter & Gamble (U.S), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (U.K) Church & Dwight Co. Inc.(U.S), Godrej Consumer Products (India), SC JOHNSON& SON, INC (U.S.), Kao Corporation (Japan), The Clorox Company (U.S) and Seventh Generation (U.S).

The global household cleaners market has been segmented into:

Global Household Cleaners Market, by Product Type

Surface cleaners

Specialty cleaners

Bleaches

Global Household Cleaners Market by Application

Bathroom cleaners

Kitchen cleaners

Floor cleaners

Fabric care

Others

Global Household Cleaners, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe U.K Italy France Germany Rest of Europe



