Hysterectomy Devices Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2025

The surgical procedure undertaken to remove a woman’s uterus is known as hysterectomy. This surgery can also treat infections, certain types of cancer, and a number of chronic pain conditions. The degree of hysterectomy depends on the purpose behind the surgery. In most cases, the entire uterus is removed. Hysterectomy can be performed to cure uncontrollable vaginal bleeding; chronic pelvic pain; cancer of the uterus, cervix, or ovaries; fibroids, which are benign tumors that grow in the uterus; uterine prolapse, which occurs when the uterus drops through the cervix and protrudes from the vagina; adenomyosis, which is a condition in which the inner lining of the uterus grows into the muscles of the uterus; pelvic inflammatory disease, which is a serious infection of the reproductive organs; and endometriosis, which is a disorder in which the inner lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterine cavity, causing pain and bleeding.

Laparoscopic power morcellators are medical devices used in different types of laparoscopic surgeries. These can comprise certain procedures to treat uterine fibroids, such as removing the uterus or uterine fibroids. Morcellation refers to the division of a tissue into smaller pieces or fragments. It is often used during laparoscopic surgeries to facilitate the removal of a tissue through small incision sites. Types of hysterectomy include the total or simple varieties which remove the entire uterus and cervix; partial hysterectomy, which removes the body of the uterus while the cervix is left in place; radical hysterectomy, which removes the uterus, cervix, ovaries, fallopian tubes, and possible upper portions of the vagina & affected lymph glands; and hysterectomy with bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy, which removes the uterus, cervix, and fallopian tubes. The numerous ways in which a hysterectomy can be performed include laparoscopic-assisted vaginal hysterectomy, abdominal hysterectomy, laparoscopic-assisted abdominal hysterectomy, and robotic-assisted laparoscopic hysterectomy.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hysterectomy ranks second (after cesarean section) among the various frequently performed surgical procedures for women in the U.S. who are of reproductive age. From 2006 to 2010, 11.7% of women between the ages of 40 and 44 underwent a hysterectomy. Approximately 600,000 hysterectomies are performed annually in the U.S. and approximately 20 million American women have undergone a hysterectomy.

Technological advancements to avoid side-effects as well as the rapidly aging female population in the world are expected to drive the global hysterectomy device market. There are, however, certain limitations faced by the market. For instance, the FDA cited a study by Columbia University which stated that one in 350 women who undergoes hysterectomies or myomectomies may have undetected uterine cancer and there is no way to detect it before the surgery. The FDA analyzed an insurance database of about 15% of the country’s hospitalizations between 2006 and 2012 and discovered that of about 36,000 patients who underwent power morcellation, 99 of them were diagnosed later with uterine cancer. Had it been detected prior to the procedure, power morcellation would not have been performed because of the risk of spreading the cancer.

Based on geography, the global hysterectomy devices market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America constitutes the maximum share in the global hysterectomy devices market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is likely to report a higher growth rate in the next few years mainly due to the rising female geriatric population in the continent. In Latin America and Middle East & Africa, the emphasis on increased awareness about female health is predicted to propel the global market.

Key players operating in the global hysterectomy devices market include Johnson & Johnson, CooperSurgical Inc., and LiNA Medical USA.

