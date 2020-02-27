Immunochemistry Analyzer Market: Key Growth Factors and Industry Analysis 2015 – 2025

Immunochemistry analyzer are becoming more and more popular in the global clinical chemistry and immunoassay as these are proved to be very effective tool to diagnose cancer, hepatitis, illegal drugs, fertility problems, sodium levels, endocrine function, and the detection of blood clots.

There are approximately more than 180,000 immunochemistry analyzers were installed globally in 2013. Out of which only about 17-20% of these analyzers are installed in the United States. This statistic suggests that the markets like China, India, and Japan where there is lack of basic lab facility prevails are adopting this new technology .Also it’s been seen that the recurring consumable sales are a strong factor to segment growth.

Immunochemistry analyzers are instruments that automatically run tests on samples from patients to detect any number of biologically active substances .It is very important to know which analyzer to use as different analyzers have different analysis time, and need different reagents which make these instrument highly sophisticated. These analyzers are mainly being used in infectious disease testing, cancer, cardiac, and autoimmune diseases.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-866



Immunochemistry Analyzer Market:Drivers and Restraints

Under the strong rules & regulation laboratories find it difficult to have good revenues. Thus it’s very important to find ways to sustain in such a cost-crunched environment. Due to the cost cutting in clinical lab fees, profitability per test is decreasing which makes it necessary for the laboratories to focus on the volume rather than the value. There is also heavy pressure for quality, error-free results to ensure patient satisfaction. This forces labs to lean toward more automated systems with effective workflow solutions.

In US, Laboratories are encouraged for automation due to the heavy influx of patients with insurance coverage. But with limited workforce in the clinical lab it’s difficult to manage the huge inflow of patients. On the other hand patients need prompt & error free results. Thus this scenario demands laboratories to seek the help of systems that have a high accuracy, with managing high growing volumes and also offer remote data acquisition capabilities. The automated analyzers working with barcode readers, rack detection systems, and sample/plate identification modules to avoid plate or sample switch.

Immunochemistry Analyzer Market:Segmentation

Immunochemistry analyzer market is segmented into following types:

Instruments

Reagents

Global immunochemistry analyzer Market, by Instrument Type

Instruments Immunochemistry Analyzers Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Immuno Fluorescence (IFA) Analyzers Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Analyzers Radioimmunoassay (RIA) Analyzers Enzyme Linked Fluorescent Assay (ELFA) Systems Multiplexed Assay Systems Immunochemistry Stainers Automated Stainers Semi-Automated Stainers



Global Immunochemistry analyzer Market, By Application

Endocrinology

Oncology

Cardiology

Therapeutic Drug Development & Monitoring

Infectious Disease Testing

Drugs Of Abuse Testing

Others

Immunochemistry Analyzer Market: Overview

With the rapid technological advancement in healthcare industry the immunochemistry analyzer market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecasted period (2015-2025).

Globally, the immunochemistry market represents approximately 40.1% of the global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market. Immunochemistry is by far the largest segment by volume, mostly due to routine testing. It is primarily driven by growing access to healthcare.

Immunochemistry Analyzer Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic region, global immunochemistry analyzer market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Demand for immunochemistry analyzers is slowing in the US and Western and Eastern Europe. Europe’s challenges in this segment include laboratory consolidation in France and economically troubled Greece, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. China’s growing rural hospital market lacks basic diagnostics laboratory infrastructure and represents an untapped opportunity for affordable immunochemistry analyzers.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-866

Immunochemistry Analyzer Market: Key Players

The market is fully fragmented with leading brands, such as Siemens, Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.