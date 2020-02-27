In-wheel Electric Motors Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

The in-wheel electric motor is a type of EV (electric vehicle) drive system. Conventional EVs feature a design where the gasoline engine is substituted with an electric motor. The in-wheel electric motor EV, though, installs motors right around each of the driving wheels to directly power the wheels.

Asia Pacific is the largest in-wheel electric motor market. China is the largest market because the Chinese government provides huge subsidies for the electrification of vehicles. Increase in sales of electric vehicles will lead to the increase in sales of in-wheel electric motors as only electric vehicles are equipped with in-wheel electric motors.

The global In-wheel Electric Motors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on In-wheel Electric Motors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall In-wheel Electric Motors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Protean Electric

Elaphe

e-Traction

Ziehl-Abegg

Printed Motor Works

ECOmove

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Outer Rotor Type

Inner Rotor Type

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 In-wheel Electric Motors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of In-wheel Electric Motors

1.2 In-wheel Electric Motors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Outer Rotor Type

1.2.3 Inner Rotor Type

1.3 In-wheel Electric Motors Segment by Application

1.3.1 In-wheel Electric Motors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.3.4 Other

1.3 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Market by Region

1.3.1 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Market Size

1.4.1 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Production (2014-2025)

2 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers In-wheel Electric Motors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 In-wheel Electric Motors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 In-wheel Electric Motors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 In-wheel Electric Motors Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America In-wheel Electric Motors Production

3.4.1 North America In-wheel Electric Motors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America In-wheel Electric Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe In-wheel Electric Motors Production

3.5.1 Europe In-wheel Electric Motors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe In-wheel Electric Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China In-wheel Electric Motors Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China In-wheel Electric Motors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China In-wheel Electric Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan In-wheel Electric Motors Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan In-wheel Electric Motors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan In-wheel Electric Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America In-wheel Electric Motors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe In-wheel Electric Motors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China In-wheel Electric Motors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan In-wheel Electric Motors Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

