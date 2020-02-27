Intelligent Computing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Intelligent Computing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Intelligent Computing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Computing is any activity that uses computers. It includes developing hardware and software, and using computers to manage and process information, communicate and entertain.
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Computing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
HP
Cray
NUDT
Fujitsu
SGI
Dell
Bull
PEZY/Exascaler
Hitachi/Fujitsu
Dawning Information Industry
HuaWei
Inspur
Lenovo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Hardware
Market segment by Application, split into
Computer Engineering
Software Engineering
Information Systems
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intelligent Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intelligent Computing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Computing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Intelligent Computing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Hardware
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Computing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Computer Engineering
1.5.3 Software Engineering
1.5.4 Information Systems
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Intelligent Computing Market Size
2.2 Intelligent Computing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Intelligent Computing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Intelligent Computing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Intelligent Computing Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Intelligent Computing Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 HP
12.2.1 HP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Intelligent Computing Introduction
12.2.4 HP Revenue in Intelligent Computing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 HP Recent Development
12.3 Cray
12.3.1 Cray Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Intelligent Computing Introduction
12.3.4 Cray Revenue in Intelligent Computing Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Cray Recent Development
12.4 NUDT
12.4.1 NUDT Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Intelligent Computing Introduction
12.4.4 NUDT Revenue in Intelligent Computing Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 NUDT Recent Development
12.5 Fujitsu
12.5.1 Fujitsu Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Intelligent Computing Introduction
12.5.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Intelligent Computing Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
12.6 SGI
12.6.1 SGI Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Intelligent Computing Introduction
12.6.4 SGI Revenue in Intelligent Computing Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 SGI Recent Development
12.7 Dell
12.7.1 Dell Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Intelligent Computing Introduction
12.7.4 Dell Revenue in Intelligent Computing Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Dell Recent Development
12.8 Bull
12.8.1 Bull Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Intelligent Computing Introduction
12.8.4 Bull Revenue in Intelligent Computing Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Bull Recent Development
12.9 PEZY/Exascaler
12.9.1 PEZY/Exascaler Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Intelligent Computing Introduction
12.9.4 PEZY/Exascaler Revenue in Intelligent Computing Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 PEZY/Exascaler Recent Development
12.10 Hitachi/Fujitsu
12.10.1 Hitachi/Fujitsu Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Intelligent Computing Introduction
12.10.4 Hitachi/Fujitsu Revenue in Intelligent Computing Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Hitachi/Fujitsu Recent Development
12.11 Dawning Information Industry
12.12 HuaWei
12.13 Inspur
12.14 Lenovo
