LAB-ON-A-CHIP MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

A Lab On a Chip market (LOC) is a device which integrate fluidics, electronics, optics and biosensors on to a chip. LoC is a device which basically scale down the single or multiple laboratory functions into chip-format. It acts as a mini laboratory and allows to perform several diagnosis experiments. One of the key features of an LOC’s is, it takes short response time and low fluid volume consumption in diagnosis. Global LOC’s market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during forecasted period (2018-2023). Increasing demand of point of care testing devices across the globe is motivating the growth of this market. High initial cost and complex micro-manufacturing process of LOC’s may affect the growth of this market. However, continuous improvement from global player in LOC’s devices provide a better process control which results in faster analysis and response times. Currently, the roles and applications of LOC in the healthcare system helps in early detection of outbreak disease such as ebola and zika.

Geographically LOC’s market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region represents considerably a largest market for LOC’s in terms of its uses and revenue generation. Increase in rate of diagnosis test for various viral and pathogenic disease in developed nations are the major factor for growth of LOC market. Developing nations that are experiencing impressive growth in their economy over the past few years such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa have a great potential for LOC’s market. As it helps in providing better health care facilities at low cost in developing regions. Europe is expected to have a lucrative growth in this market. The extensive regulation of European union, to protect public health have strengthened the European healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry.

The global players in the LOC’s market include Abaxis, Abbott point of care(i-STAT), Micralyne Inc., Crospon, Kryoz Technologies. R&D investment and new product development is the major strategic move adopted by key industry players. Recently Abaxis has developed Piccolo Xpress chemistry analyser that can operate with minimal training and performs multiple routine test on whole blood, serum and plasma samples. The system provides test results in approximately 12 minutes with precision accuracy. It has a sophisticated intelligent quality control (iQC) system and proprietary algorithms that assure quality and dependable results. Continuous improvement on LOC’s sensors helps market player to offers high-value product and services.

Research Methodology:

The market study of global Lab-On-a-Chip market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The OMR team collects facts and data related to the market from different geographies to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. The numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analysts to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts to get first-hand information. Primary research brings authenticity to our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as the United Nations, center for disease control and prevention and others

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue

• Supplier Websites such as Alibaba and Amazon for pricing analysis

The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, and intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global LOC’s market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Lab On a Chip market Research and Analysis, By product material type

2. Global Lab On a Chip market Research and Analysis, By Application

3. Global Lab On a Chip market Research and Analysis, By Technology

4. Global Lab On a Chip market Research and Analysis, By End user

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global LOC’s Market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global LOC’s Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global LOC’s Market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some points from table of content:

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATION

2.3.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.1.3. CHINA

2.3.1.4. INDIA

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. ADVANCEMENT IN NANOTECHNOLOGY

3.1.2. INCREASE IN PRACTICES OF ADVANCE DIAGNOSIS PROCEDURES

3.1.3. INCREASING DEMAND OF POINT OF CARE TESTING DEVICES

3.1.4. ADVANCEMENT IN LOW VOLUMETRIC FLUID COLLECTION AND DIAGNOSIS TECHNOLOGIES

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. HIGH INITIAL INVESTMENT IN R&D

3.2.2. COMPLEX MICRO-MANUFACTURING PROCESS

3.3. OPPORTUNITY

3.3.1. REVOLUTIONARIZED BIOMEDICAL FIELD IN TACKLING EPIDEMIC DISEASE

3.3.2. DETECT CHRONICAL & LIFE THREATHING DISEASE

3.3.3. WIDE APPLICATION OF LAB ON CHIP DEVICES IN EMERGING REGION

3.3.4. THE TECHNOLOGY CAN PROVIDE EFFECTIVE HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN REMOTE AREAS

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL LAB-ON-A-CHIP MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1.1. REAGENTS & CONSUMABLE

4.1.2. INSTRUMENTS

4.2. GLOBAL LAB-ON-A-CHIP MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.2.1 GENOMICS

4.2.1. PROTEOMICS

4.2.2. DIAGNOSTICS

4.2.3. DRUG DISCOVERY

4.3. GLOBAL LAB-ON-A-CHIP MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.3.1. DNA MICROARRAYS

4.3.2. MICROFLUIDS CHIP

4.4. GLOBAL LAB-ON-A-CHIP MARKET, BY END USER

4.4.1. HOSPITALS AND DIAGNOSTIC LABS

4.4.2. PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES

4.4.3. INDIVIDUALS

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. GERMANY

6.2.3. SPAIN

6.2.4. FRANCE

6.2.5. ITALY

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. APAC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.3.4. REST OF APAC

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ABAXIS, INC.

7.2. 1DROP DIAGNOSTICS.

7.3. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

7.4. ADHESIVES RESEARCH

7.5. ADVION, INC.

7.6. APOLLO MEDICAL DEVICES, LLC

7.7. ARTEMIS HEALTH

7.8. AXIS-SHIELD

Continued…….

