Laminar Growth to be Witnessed by Wireless Lighting Market by 2027

Wireless Lighting Market: Introduction

With due course of time and changing consumer need, coined the demand for advanced lighting infrastructure at a various application such as residential, commercials and others. Owing to which the wireless lighting products with inbuilt sensors and controllers come into existence.

The Wireless Lighting Market systems, apart from acting as lighting solution, it serves various another purpose such as occupancy sensing, motion detection and other, which assist consumers in their day to day routine and also helps in reducing electricity bills by limiting and controlling the use of light, if no occupancy is detected. Therefore, with growing need for better lighting solution, the demand for efficient wireless lighting products are projected to increase.

Wireless Lighting Market: Drivers and Restraints

Surge in demand for better and advance lighting infrastructure to save energy is the major factor driving the growth of the wireless lighting market during the forthcoming years. Owing to various benefits associated with wireless lighting solution such as non-destructive installation, mobility, ease of use and others are promoting adoption better lighting infrastructure and thus, act as a major factor spurring the growth of the wireless lighting market. However, the high price of wireless lighting product is the major factor hampering the growth of wireless lighting markets in forthcoming years.

Global Wireless Lighting Market: Market Segmentation

Global Wireless Lighting Market can be divided into three segments, on the basis of Product, Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of the Product of Wireless Lighting Market as:-

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi

Z-Wave

ZigBee

Bluetooth

Enocean

Segmentation on the basis of the Application for Wireless Lighting Market as:-

Residential

Residential

Commercial Buildings

Government offices and building

Street Lighting

Others

Global Wireless Lighting Market: Competitive Landscape

The major participant associated with wireless lighting market includes Panasonic Corporation, GE Lighting LLC, Schneider Electric S.E, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Hubbell Lighting, Inc., Honeywell International, OSRAM Licht AG, Eaton Corporation, CREE Inc., and Royal Philips NV.

The other players operating in the wireless lighting market includes Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., Glamox lighting, Lifi Labs Inc., Switchmate Home LLC., IKEA, Disano Illuminazione S.p.A, and EGLO Leuchten GmbH.

