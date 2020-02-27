Magnetic Resonance Imaging MRI Market: In-Depth Market Research Report 2015 – 2025
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is an advanced imaging technique used in medical field to produce high quality images of the soft tissues, organs of the human body. This device capture the images of body organs and tissues by applying the magnetic field and this images will give the information about whole human body system in both diseased and healthy condition.
Different types of magnetic Resonance imaging (MRI) are available based on field strength. In this high field Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) gives more cleared images compared with remaining MRI’s.
The images which are given by this MRI systems are having more information regarding tissues and ligaments and body organs when we compare with the images of X-ray, computed tomography (CT) scan and ultra sound techniques.
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)Market: Drivers and Restraints
The use of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is increased due to raising geriatric population, technical advancements like low field strength, high field strength MRI systems and increasing health awareness in developed countries and no reported side effects of the use of the systems.
Magnetic resonance imaging is an advanced and safe technique when compared with CT scan and X-ray technique. Because ionizing radiations are using for capturing images in CT.
However, patients who had heart surgeries and surgeries with implanted metals at the ligaments has to take precautions while using Magnetic resonance imaging systems.
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)Market: Segmentation
Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is further segmented into following types
Based on field strength
- Low Field MRI System
- Mid Filed MRI System
- High Filed MRI System
Based on Application
- Abdomen MRI
- Brain MRI
- MRA or Vascular MRI
- Pelvic MRI
- Spine MRI
- Cardiac MRI
Based on Architecture
- OpenMRI
- Closed MRI
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)Market: Overview
With rapid technological advantage in capturing high quality images of soft tissue, ligaments and other body organs the use of High field strength MRI use will increase and the market is expected to have a double digit growth in the forecast period (2015-2025).
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)Market: Region- wise Outlook
Depending on geographic regions, the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.
The use of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market is high in North America because it is highly developed region, having good healthcare setup and people are having good awareness about health care. In Asia pacific region china and India also having rapid growth health care set up and the use of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) systems. Europe also having good growth in this market.
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) are Siemens, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba medical systems, GE healthcare, Hitachi Medical systems, Esaote SpA and Sanrad Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.