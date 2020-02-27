Microbial Identification Market Value Projected to Expand by 2015 to 2023

Microbial identification is the process of identifying harmful bacteria and fungi that may contaminate raw materials, manufacturing facilities and branded products. Accurate and definitive microbial identification is critical for disease diagnosis and treatment of infections. Bacterial identification is widely used across manufacturing facilities, clinical settings and environmental studies. Earlier, bacterial identification primarily relied on phenotypic identification of the causative organisms using techniques such as gram staining, biochemical and culture methods. One of the major disadvantages associated with these methods was that they can be applied to organism that can be cultivated in vitro. Technical advances over the past decade have led the introduction of molecular techniques such as polymerase chain reaction and microarrays that have proven beneficial over conventional methods of microbial identification.

The global market for microbial identification has been segmented into consumables, instruments & software and services. Consumables segment account for products that include reagents, plates, media and other consumables. A list of instruments and software that constitute the instruments & software segment include polymerase chain reactions (PCR), mass spectrometers (MS), microarrays, flow cytometers, automated microbial identification systems and microscopes. Services segment includes services related with microbes’ identification and culture collection. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into Pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care products manufacturing, food and beverages, diagnostics, environmental and academic research centers.

The growth of microbial identification market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of various infectious diseases, growing concerns towards the food safety and technological developments leading to the introduction of innovative products with faster turnaround time. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure in developing nations like India, China, Brazil, South Africa and Russia will also propel the market growth during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. Geographically, the market for microbial identification has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America that includes United States and Canada accounted for the largest regional market for microbial identification in 2013 with a largest market share in terms of revenue (USD Million). Europe represented the second largest regional market followed by Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). However, during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020, Asia-Pacific is expected to show strongest growth. It is mainly due to increasing healthcare expenditure, economic growth and increasing prevalence of microbial contamination. Increasing governmental initiatives in major countries of Asia-Pacific regarding the food and environmental safety will further propel the market growth. Rest of the World (RoW) region includes Latin America, Africa, Middle East and other markets. Continuously improving healthcare infrastructure in countries like Brazil and Mexico will play a key role in driving the market growth in Latin America. Increasing penetration in Africa and Middle East markets by multinational companies will also contribute in the market growth of microbial identification.

Some of the key players operating in the market for microbial identification include Becton, Dickinson & Company, Bruker Corporation, Biolog, Inc., bioMerieux SA, Charles River Laboratories Inc., MIDI Inc., Life Technologies Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. These companies offer a range of consumables and instruments for complete microbial identification. VITEK 2 Compact by MiL, Inc., AlleleID by Premier Biosoft, Affirm VPIII Microbial Identification Test by Becton Dickinson & Company, GEN III OmniLog ID System by Biolog, Inc. and MicroSEQ Rapid Microbial Identification System by Life Technologies are some commercially available brands in the microbial identification market.

