Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

M-commerce (mobile commerce) is the buying and selling of goods and services through wireless handheld devices such as cellular telephone and personal digital assistants (PDAs).

Scope of the Report:This report studies the Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The M-Commerce market is expected to grow with increasing number of smartphones, tablets and other internet enabled devices.

The global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Ericsson

Google

Gemalto

IBM

MasterCard

Oxygen8

Mopay

PayPal

Visa

SAP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, coversPremium SMS

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Direct Carrier Billing

Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retailing

Billing

Ticketing Services

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Overview1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce)

1.2 Classification of Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) by Types

1.2.1 Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Premium SMS

1.2.4 Near Field Communication (NFC)

1.2.5 Direct Carrier Billing

1.2.6 Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Retailing

1.3.3 Billing

1.3.4 Ticketing Services

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 Ericsson

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Ericsson Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Google

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Google Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Gemalto

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Gemalto Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 IBM

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 IBM Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 MasterCard

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 MasterCard Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Oxygen8

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Oxygen8 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Mopay

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Mopay Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 PayPal

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 PayPal Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

