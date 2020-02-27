Mobile Device Management Market to Record Sturdy Growth at 22.9% CAGR by 2028

The global mobile device management market is expected to register a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. North America, SEA & others of APAC and China are expected to account for an approximate market share of 50% by the end of the forecast period.

FMI delivers key insights on the global mobile device management market in its report titled “Mobile Device Management Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028.” With respect to the deployment type of mobile device management, the cloud sub-segment is expected to register the highest growth in the global mobile device management market. Under the mobile device management solution segment, the service management sub-segment is expected to dominate the global mobile device management market throughout the forecast period. On the basis of business size, large enterprises are expected to register the highest market share in the global mobile device management market by the end of the forecast period. On the basis of the vertical type of the mobile device management market, the education industry segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate as compared to other verticals.

The global annual revenue from the deployment of mobile device management solutions is expected to be valued at US$ 15,899.6 Mn by the end of 2028. The dominant regions, i.e. North America, China, SEA and others of APAC and Western Europe, are expected to collectively account for a majority share of the global mobile device management market. The mobile device management market in Southeast Asia & other Asia Pacific economies and China are likely to dominate the global mobile device management market over the forecast period.

In the coming years, small and medium enterprises are expected to be the top adopters of mobile device management solutions. Mobile device management helps enterprises improve their business functionality and security of data by minimising operating costs and improving productivity. Investments in mobile device management are witnessing significant growth. These factors are expected to boost the mobile device management market across the globe. Furthermore, mobile device management has also been adopted by various governments for securing the data from online predators and other external & internal threats.

On the basis of FMI analysis, mobile device management is adopted by several organisations in the recent years and many more organisations are expected to adopt this technology in the near future. One of the major factors driving the global mobile device management market is the digital transformation that is gaining traction in manufacturing, retail, IT, education and wholesale industries.

The market in the Southeast Asia and others of Asia Pacific region is expected to present the most attractive opportunities for mobile device management software developers, followed by China. The mobile device management market in SEA and others of APAC is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Furthermore, the mobile device management market in Latin America is also expected to witness significantly high growth. The market value of mobile device management in SEA and Others of APAC region is projected to register a total incremental opportunity of US$ 1,536.3 Mn. However, by the end of 2028, the North American mobile device management market is expected to continue dominating the global mobile device management market due to the large presence of mobile users as well as a strong platform for the growth of multiple industries in the region.

According to FMI analysis, the launch of advanced intelligent mobile device management by mobile device management providers as well as strategic collaborations, acquisitions and mergers will help increase the overall corporate revenue in the global mobile device management market. Examples of some of the market participants in the global mobile device management market report are VMware, Inc.; Blackberry; Microsoft Corporation; MobileIron Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; SAP SE; IBM; SOTI Inc.; JAMF and Cisco.

