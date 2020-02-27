Mobile Internet Retailing Market in US Growth, Trends, Supply, Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2023

WiseGuyReports.com has been added report of “Mobile Internet Retailing in the US” to its Research Database.

Description:-

Mobile Internet Retailing Market US 2023

With mobile internet retailing sales surging in the US, most important retailers have not only taken steps to optimise their websites for mobile browsing but have also launched their own standalone mobile apps. Even as US consumers increasingly use their smartphones to shop, however, many retailers have found it difficult to attract repeat business through their apps. Often in the US, a consumer may be enticed to download a retail app due to the offer of a specific coupon or discount but will th…

The Mobile Internet Retailing in USA report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Internet Retailing market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3106835-mobile-internet-retailing-in-the-us

It has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, It has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Headlines

Prospects

Mobile App Investments Pay Off for Dedicated Retailers

Mobile Checkout Emerges As An Avenue for Mobile Internet Retailing Growth

the Roll Out of 5g Wireless Networks Will Hasten Sales Migration To Mobile

Competitive Landscape

Amazon’s “just Walk Out” Technology Could Revolutionise Mobile Internet Retailing

Augmented Reality Comes To Android

Nike Updates Mobile App To Help Bring Physical Stores To Life

Channel Data

Table 1 Mobile Internet Retailing: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Mobile Internet Retailing: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Mobile Internet Retailing Forecasts: Value 2018-2023

Table 4 Mobile Internet Retailing Forecasts: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3106835-mobile-internet-retailing-in-the-us

Executive Summary

Soaring Consumer Confidence Propels US Retailing Sales Upwards in 2018

Retailers Leverage the Scale of Store-based Networks To Boost Digital Sales

Growth in US Suburbs and Exurbs Defies the Global Urbanisation Trend

Sears Teeters on the Brink of Liquidation

Competition Emerges From Unexpected Retail Channels

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Continued……

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)