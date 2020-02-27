Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Market

A nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery is an energy storage battery system, which is based on electrochemical charge/discharge reactions that occur between a positive electrode and a negative electrode.

The Ni-MH rechargeable batteries market is witnessing growth in the North Americas due to the rising adoption of hybrid vehicles and applications in telecommunication and medical devices.

The global Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

@Get Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3723812-global-nickel-metal-hydride-ni-mh-battery-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

FDK

GP Batteries International

Highpower International Inc

Corun

Panasonic

Huanyu battery

GS Yuasa

Spectrum Brands (Rayovac)

Lexel Battery (Coslight)

EPT Battery

Energizer Holdings

Great Power Energy

Suppo

Duracell

Primearth EV Energy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Small-Sized Ni-MH Battery for Consumer Electronics

Large-Sized Ni-MH Battery for HEV

Segment by Application

Automotive

Cordless Phone

Dust Collector

Personal Care

Lighting Tools

Electric Tool

Others

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3723812-global-nickel-metal-hydride-ni-mh-battery-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

1 Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery

1.2 Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Small-Sized Ni-MH Battery for Consumer Electronics

1.2.3 Large-Sized Ni-MH Battery for HEV

1.3 Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

2 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Production

3.4.1 North America Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Consumption (2014-2019)

….

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

Continued…

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)