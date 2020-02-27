Online Gambling & Betting Market Overview by Business Manufactures with Forecast Analysis 2026

This report on the global Online Gambling & Betting Market provides analysis of the market for the period of 2018–2026, wherein 2017 is considered as the base year. Data from 2012-2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the global Online Gambling & Betting Market during the forecast period.

Global and regional trends playing a major role in driving the global Online Gambling & Betting Market have also been covered in the study. The report provides a comprehensive growth analysis of the market throughout the forecast period, in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Bn), across geographies.The Online Gambling & Betting Market has been segregated into gaming type, device type, and geography. The global Online Gambling & Betting Market, based on gaming type, has been classified into poker, casino, lottery, social gaming, bingo, sports betting, and fantasy sports.

In terms of device type, the Online Gambling & Betting Market has been divided into desktop, mobile, and tab. Based on geography, the report classifies the global Online Gambling & Betting Market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation.

Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, China, Taiwan, Japan, India, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, GCC Countries, South Africa, and Brazil.The report also includes the evolution of the online gambling & betting industry we have provided Porter’s Five Forces analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and threat from competition in the Online Gambling & Betting Market. Value chain analysis which identifies the key stakeholders in the Online Gambling & Betting Market is also covered in the report. Furthermore, policies and regulations aiding the Online Gambling & Betting Market are also covered.

The report also comprises market attractiveness analysis and market positioning of the key players for all the regions covered in the scope of the study. Market attractiveness analysis identifies and compares attractiveness of different segments in the market, on the basis of CAGR and market share index, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.The report also contains competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global Online Gambling & Betting Market based on their revenue of 2017.

Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors, such as, market positioning, product offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to capabilities of a company, while factors, including top line growth, segment growth, market share, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to the company’s potential to grow.Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and market revenue for 2015 to 2017.

Leading players operating in the Online Gambling & Betting Market include 888 Holdings plc. The Stars Group, Fortuna Entertainment Group, Paddy Power Betfair plc., GVC Holdings Plc., and Kindred Group, as profiled in this report.

The global Online Gambling & Betting Market has been segmented as below:

By Gaming Type

Poker

Casino

Social Gaming

Lottery

Bingo

Sports Betting

Fantasy Sports

By Device Type

Desktop

Mobile

Tab

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

