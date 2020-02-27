Opportunities in Global Modular Construction Market| Future Demand and Growth Analysis with Forecast 2019-2025
This report studies the global Modular Construction market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Modular Construction market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Modular construction is a process to illustrate the use of factory made pre-engineered building parts that are transported to site and assembled as large volumetric components or as significant elements of a building.
In 2017, the global Modular Construction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
ACS Group
Skanska AB
Komatsu
LARSEN & TOUBRO
Balfour Beatty
Kiewit Corporation
Taisei Corporation
Red Sea Housing
System House
Bouygues Construction
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Walls
Roof & Floors
Columns & Beams
Other Product Types
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Modular Construction in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
