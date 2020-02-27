Optical Transport Network Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2017-2027

OTN as a set of various elements that are known as Optical Network Elements, these elements are connected by optical fiber links, which enables to cater multiplexing, the functionality of transport, survivability of optical channels, which assist in carrying client signals, switching, signal management, and supervision.

Optical Transport Network Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in penetration of residential and corporate user for internet application, triggering the need for advanced level bandwidth requirement, owing to which the adoption of Optical Transport Network (OTN) is projected to increase.

Also, increase in inclination towards online gaming, usage of social media, video chatting and other online programmes are attracting the household user, due to which, the demand for Optical Transport Network (OTN) is likely to spur in the forthcoming years.

The other driver for the growth of Optical Transport Network (OTN) is that it offers continuous data broadcast because of which, the penetration towards OTN device is expected to increase.

However, high initial investment is the major factor challenging the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Optical Transport Network Market: Market Segmentation

Global Optical Transport Network Market can be divided into five segments, on the basis of technology, components, services, end-user application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of the technology for Optical Transport Network Market as:-

The major segments of Optical Transport Network Market on the basis of the technology include:-

DWDM which can be Less than 10Gbps, 10Gbps, 40Gbps, 100Gbps, Greater than 100Gbps, WDM, Less than 10Gbps, 10Gbps, 40Gbps, 100Gbps, Greater than 100Gbps

Segmentation on the basis of the component for Optical Transport Network Market as:-

The major segments of Optical Transport Network Market on the basis of the components include Optical Packet Platform, Optical Transport, and Optical Switch

Segmentation on the basis of the service for Optical Transport Network Market as:-

The major segments of Optical Transport Network Market on the basis of the service include Network Design, Network Optimization, Network Maintenance, and Other Support Services

Segmentation on the basis of the End-user Application for Optical Transport Network Market as:-

The major segments of Optical Transport Network Market on the basis of the end-user application include Communication Service Providers, Communication Network Operators, Enterprises and Organization, Government and Institution

Global Optical Transport Network Market: Competitive Landscape

The major player operating in Optical Transport Network Market includes ADVA Optical Networking, Aliathon Technology, Ciena Corporation, Fujitsu, Infinera Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., ZTE Corporation, ADTRAN, Ericsson, Cisco, Alcatel- Lucent, ECI Telecom Ltd., and Coriant.

In June 2017, a Japan-based telecommunication company, NTT Communications selects Coriant’s Solution to provide data center interconnect services in Hong Kong

Global Optical Transport Network Market: Regional Trend

Increasing internet penetration and government initiatives for Digitalization in emerging economies such as India are coupled together to drive the growth of Optical Transport Network Market in the Asia Pacific region.

North America and Western Europe are most emerging market with respect to IoT products, owing to which the demand for better network infrastructure is encouraging adoption of the Optical Transport Network, due to which, the North America and Western Europe are anticipated to showcase significant growth rate with respect to the Optical Transport Network Market in forthcoming years.