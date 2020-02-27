Osseointegration Implants Market Size & Share – Industry Trend and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Osseointegration is the attachment of active bone to metal surface till it becomes stronger and supports firmly. Osseointegration is an implant that contains pores in which osteoblasts and cells containing connective tissue can migrate freely. Osseointegration has several applications in the field of dental implants, bone and joint replacement techniques, and implants undertaken for improvement of the lifestyle of amputees. It is a widely accepted implant process in the health care industry at present. There are various factors that influence the attachment of the bone to the metal surface, such as biocompatibility of the implant material, nature of the implant, surgical technique involved, and time required for healing.

Increase in the adoption rate of advanced implant technologies such as osseointegration, favorable regulatory policies, and reimbursement support provided by insurance companies have contributed significantly to the growth of the osseointegration implants market. Bone-anchored prostheses is gaining acceptance over conventional prostheses among amputees. Demand for bone-anchored prosthesis is expected to rise significantly due to rise in adoption of osseointegration implants. Unhealthy eating habits of people and poor oral hygiene are expected to fuel the osseointegration implants market during the forecast period. However, risks and complications associated with the implant are anticipated to restrain the market.

Based on product type, the osseointegration implants market can be segmented into dental components and bone-anchored prosthesis. on the basis of type of material used in implants, and By End user (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Dental clinics). On the basis of product type it is classified into dental components such as crown and abutments. Among these, the dental component segment accounted for the dominant share of the market. Improvement in health care facilities and availability of full-time support to dental patients have propelled the growth of the segment.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32219

Reimbursements of low-cost dental procedures performed in clinics are easily provided to the insured patients as compared to those done in the hospitals. This has further boosted the osseointegration implants market. Abutments can be divided into two types: temporary abutments or definitive abutments. Bone prosthesis can be done for upper limb or lower limb. On the basis of type of material, the osseointegration implants market can be segmented into stainless steel implants, ceramic implants, and titanium zirconia implants.

Among these, the titanium zirconia implant segment is expected to expand in the near future, owing to the favorable properties of zirconia, such as thermal non-conductivity, compatibility, aesthetic appearance, and resistance to erosion. It has experienced significant growth owing to the versatility of the material, which is a highly useful characteristic in the dental field. The segment is expected to expand rapidly in the near future, due to the high stability and biocompatibility demonstrated by the titanium implants at present.

Geographically, the osseointegration implants market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America, followed by Europe, accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to increase in the geriatric population with improved life expectancy, rise in adoption of cosmetic dentistry, and increase in disposable income. These factors are expected to drive the osseointegration implant market in the next few years. In Asia Pacific, especially in India, the osseointegration implants market is projected to be driven by increase in per capita income, high unmet medical needs, and improvement in dental care.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32219

Key players in the global osseointegration implant market are Osstem Implant, Institut Straumann AG, Camlog, Zimmer Biomet, Biocon, Dentsply Sirona, and Integrum.