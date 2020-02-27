OTC Consumer Health Products (Powder Form) Market Drives, Emerging Trends, Key Value And Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global OTC Consumer Health Products (Powder Form) Market: Overview

OTC consumer health products (powder form) include the OTC pharmaceutical products which can be defined as the drugs which can be purchased by the customers without the physician’s prescription. In addition, OTC consumer health products include nutritional supplements and sports nutrition products, among others. The market for OTC consumer health products (powder form) has been segmented on the basis of indication and distribution channel.

On the basis of indication, the market has been segmented into skin care products, nutritional supplement products, oral care products, wound care management products, gastrointestinal products and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into hospital pharmacy, independent pharmacies and retail stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets and others.

Global OTC Consumer Health Products (Powder Form) Market: Research Methodology

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of OTC consumer health products (powder form) instruments and consumables in the near future.

Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for each products and end-user.

In addition, the report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for various geographic regions for the period 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each product was calculated by considering their launch date in the market, customer acceptance, volume sales, price of the product, trends in industry, end user trend, and adoption rate across all the geographies.

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on product, end-user, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the molecular diagnostics market in the current and future scenario.

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global OTC Consumer Health Products (Powder Form) Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the OTC consumer health products (powder form) market report are Pfizer, Inc., GlaxosmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Ipsen, Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, and American Health, among others.

The OTC Consumer Health Products (Powder Form) Market has been segmented as follows:

OTC Consumer Health Products (Powder Form) Market, by Indication, Revenue (US$ Mn), 2015-2025 Skin Care Products Nutritional Supplements Oral Care Products Wound Care Management Products Gastrointestinal Products Others

OTC Consumer Health Products (Powder Form) Market, by Distribution Channel, Revenue (US$ Mn), 2015-2025 Hospital Pharmacy Independent Pharmacies and Retail Stores Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Online Sales Others

OTC Consumer Health Products (Powder Form) Market, by Region, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025 North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. France Germany Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



