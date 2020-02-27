Overview of GLOBAL HVDC TRANSMISSION SYSTEM MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST 2019 TO 2025

Press Release – 14 Feb 2019

Latest Update "Global HVDC Transmission System Market Insights, Forecast to 2025"

This report presents the worldwide HVDC Transmission System market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

HVDC Transmission System uses direct current for the bulk transmission of electrical power, in contrast with the more common alternating current (AC) systems. For long-distance transmission, HVDC systems may be less expensive and suffer lower electrical losses. For underwater power cables, HVDC avoids the heavy currents required to charge and discharge the cable capacitance each cycle. For shorter distances, the higher cost of DC conversion equipment compared to an AC system may still be justified, due to other benefits of direct current links.

The increasing demand for cost-effective solutions for long distance power transmission and integration of VSC technology across grids to enable system security are the major factors that drives the HVDC transmission system market.

In Asia Pacific (APAC), China and India are the major contributors to the growth of the HVDC transmission system market due to the growing demand for power in these countries. Some other factors affecting the growth of the market in this region include aging power infrastructure, increase in power consumption pattern, economic uncertainties, and low carbon emission initiatives. High power quality along with reliable and stable power transmission are some of the key requirements in the power industry. This factor is driving the growth of the HVDC transmission market in the APAC region.

In China and India, high-power rating projects are more popular as it can supply more power for the huge population. While in Europe, most projects are the low-power rating projects and used for the new energy transmission like the wind energy.

Major players operating in the HVDC transmission market are ABB,Siemens,XD Group, NR Electric,GE Grid Solution, NKT, TBEA, etc. These Chinese players are rising faster through technology joint with the foreign players like ABB and Siemens. And the laters are also expanding their market through this method.

The HVDC Transmission System market was valued at 7650 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 16200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for HVDC Transmission System.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



ABB

Siemens

XD Group

NR Electric

GE Grid Solution

NKT

TBEA

Xuji Group

Hitachi

Nexans

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Abengoa

– HVDC Transmission System Breakdown Data by Type



High-power Rating Projects

Low power Rating Projects



– HVDC Transmission System Breakdown Data by Application



Overhead Transmission

Underground Transmission

Subsea Transmission

– HVDC Transmission System Production by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– HVDC Transmission System Consumption by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global HVDC Transmission System status and future forecast,involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key HVDC Transmission System manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of HVDC Transmission System :



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018-2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of HVDC Transmission System market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

