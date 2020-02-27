Paper Pigments Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

n papermaking, pigments are fine, inorganic particles added to fill, color, or coat paper. When used as a paper coating, the pigment is applied in the presence of a binder, which assists the pigment particles in adhering to the paper fibers.

APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing paper pigments market. The APAC paper pigments industry is experiencing high growth and increasing investments to meet the demand from the paper industry. APAC accounts for half the global demand for paper, driving the demand for paper pigments. Growing industrialization, increasing businesses, and educational institutions in this region are expected to contribute to high demand for paper and in turn, are expected to drive the demand for paper pigments during the forecast period.

The global Paper Pigments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Paper Pigments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paper Pigments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Omya

Minerals Technologies (MTI)

BASF

Ashapura Group

J.M. Huber

Kemira

Chemours

Thiele Kaolin Company

Kamin/Cadam

FP Pigments

Mississippi Lime

Nordkalk

Sibelco

Quarzwerke

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Calcium Carbonate

Kaolin

Others

Segment by Application

Uncoated paper

Coated paper

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Paper Pigments Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Paper Pigments

1.2 Paper Pigments Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Paper Pigments Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Calcium Carbonate

1.2.3 Kaolin

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Paper Pigments Segment by Application

1.3.1 Paper Pigments Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Uncoated paper

1.3.3 Coated paper

1.3 Global Paper Pigments Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Paper Pigments Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Paper Pigments Market Size

1.4.1 Global Paper Pigments Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Paper Pigments Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Paper Pigments Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Paper Pigments Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Paper Pigments Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Paper Pigments Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Paper Pigments Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Paper Pigments Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Paper Pigments Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Paper Pigments Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Paper Pigments Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Paper Pigments Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Paper Pigments Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Paper Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Paper Pigments Production

3.4.1 North America Paper Pigments Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Paper Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Paper Pigments Production

3.5.1 Europe Paper Pigments Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Paper Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Paper Pigments Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Paper Pigments Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Paper Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Paper Pigments Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Paper Pigments Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Paper Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Paper Pigments Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Paper Pigments Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Paper Pigments Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Paper Pigments Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Paper Pigments Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Paper Pigments Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Paper Pigments Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Paper Pigments Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Paper Pigments Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Paper Pigments Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Paper Pigments Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Paper Pigments Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Paper Pigments Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Paper Pigments Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

