Passenger Information System Market is Estimated to Generate USD 21.39 Billion Globally, by 2022

Global Passenger Information System Market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 21.39 billion by the year 2022 growing at a CAGR of 23.17% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Global Passenger Information System Market by Transportation Mode (Railways, Airways, Roadways), by Services (Cloud, Professional), by Component (Sensors, Multimedia Devices), by Solution (Display System, Infotainment System) – Forecast 2022

Market analysis

The passenger information system is a kind of automation system that is specifically deployed and designed by the public transportation systems including the railways, roadways, airways and others for displaying the arrival and departure of the transportation mode scheduled for a particular time frame. This automated system is available in the form of LEDs, information announcement system, display boards, and passenger information mobile application. The growing security concerns at public transports along with growing urbanization are the major factors that is expected to boost the growth of the global passenger information system market in future. The Global Passenger information system market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 21.39 billion by the year 2022 growing at a CAGR of 23.17% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Market segmentation

The Global Passenger information system market has been divided on the basis of services, components, solutions, and mode of transportation. Based on its solutions, the market is segmented as display systems, information announcement systems, emergency communication systems, passenger information mobile applications, infotainment systems among others. On the basis of its components, the Global Passenger information system market is classified as multimedia displays, communication devices, networking devices, sensors among others. Based on its services, the market is sectioned as cloud, integration, professional among others. The modes of transportation in the Global Passenger information system market include railways, roadways, and airways.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Passenger information system market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

The major industry players in the Passenger Information System Market are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), DTI Group (Australia), Cubic Transportation Systems (U.S.), Infax, Inc. (U.S.), Passio Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Advantech Corporation (Taiwan), Neusoft Corporation (China), Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd (India) among others.

Table of Contents

Global Passenger Information System Market- Forecast 2022

1 Market Introduction

1.1.1 Introduction

1.1.2 Scope of Study

1.1.2.1 Research Objective

1.1.2.2 Assumptions

1.1.2.3 Limitations

1.1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodologies

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Growth Factors

3.1.1 Increasing security concerns at public transportation systems

3.1.2 Increasing urbanization coupled with increasing traffic in public transits

3.2 Market Restraints

3.2.1 High costs involved in the passenger information systems

3.2.2 Technical Limitations of passenger information systems

4 Executive Summary

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Passenger Information System Supply Chain/Value Chain

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6 Global Passenger Information System Market, By Solution

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market by Sub-segment

6.2.1 Information Announcement System

6.2.2 Display Systems

6.2.3 Emergency Communication Systems

6.2.4 Infotainment Systems

6.2.5 Passenger Information Mobile Application

7 Global Passenger Information System Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market by Sub-Segment

7.2.1 Multimedia displays

7.2.2 Networking Devices

7.2.3 Communication Devices

7.2.4 Sensors

8 Global Passenger Information System Market, By Services

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market by Sub-Segment

8.2.1 Cloud Services

8.2.2 Professional Services

8.2.3 Integration Services

9 Global Passenger Information System Market, By Transportation Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market by Sub-segment

9.2.1 Roadways

9.2.2 Railways

9.2.3 Airways

10 Global Passenger Information System Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market, By Regions

10.2.1 North America

10.2.2 Europe

10.2.3 Asia-Pacific

10.2.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Company Profiles

11.3.1 General Electric Company (U.S.)

11.3.1.1 Company Overview

11.3.1.2 Product/Services Offering

11.3.1.3 Business Strategy

11.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.3.2 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

11.3.2.1 Company Overview

11.3.2.2 Product/Services Offering

11.3.2.3 Business Strategy

11.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

11.3.3 Cubic Transportation Systems (U.S.)

11.3.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.3.2 Product/Services Offering

11.3.3.3 Business Strategy

11.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

11.3.4 Siemens AG (Germany)

11.3.4.1 Overview

11.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

11.3.4.3 Strategy

11.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

11.3.5 Advantech Corporation (Taiwan)

11.3.5.1 Company Overview

11.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

11.3.5.3 Business Strategy

11.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd. (India)

11.3.6.1 Company Overview

11.3.6.2 Product/Services Offering

11.3.7 Neusoft Corporation (China)

11.3.7.1 Business Overview

11.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

11.3.8 Infax, Inc. (U.S.)

11.3.8.1 Company Overview

11.3.8.2 Product/Services Offering

11.3.9 Passio Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

11.3.9.1 Company Overview

11.3.9.2 Product/Services Offering

11.3.10 DTI Group (Australia)

11.3.10.1 Company Overview

11.3.10.2 Product/Services Offering

11.3.10.3 Strategy

11.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

